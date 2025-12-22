Operation Relentless Justice Cracks Down on Violent Crime Against Children

FBI Director Kash Patel announced yesterday the success of "Operation Relentless Justice," a national effort involving all 56 FBI field offices that targeted violent crimes against children.

For two weeks, the FBI worked to crack down on child abusers and apprehend them.

For two weeks at the beginning of December the @FBI initiated 'Operation Relentless Justice' - a nationwide takedown of violent crimes against children involving all 56 FBI field offices.



Over those two weeks:

-205 child victims located

-293 child sex abuse offenders arrested…

This means 205 child victims were located, and almost 300 child sex abusers were arrested.

"This is part of a year long effort FBI has undertaken with state and local law enforcement all across the country to crack down on child abusers and take them off the street. That work has seen historic results," Patel wrote in a post on X.

This includes locating or reducing 6,000 children, arresting almost 2,000 child predators, and apprehending more than 300 human traffickers.

"Lives being saved. We're not letting up," Patel wrote.

FBI finally cracks down hard on child predators with real arrests and rescues because past weak leaders let these monsters roam free for years. America first means protecting kids no matter what. — totinho (@Totinhiiio) December 21, 2025

The number of located children is up 22 percent over 2024, and the arrests of child predators and traffickers are up at least ten percent.

FBI San Antonio weighed in, too.

Working alongside our law enforcement partners, @FBISanAntonio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force took part in Operation Relentless Justice, resulting in the arrest of nine (9) individuals for child sexual abuse offenses. Learn more: https://t.co/SiHT83fFpr… pic.twitter.com/MDtw27seuO — FBI San Antonio (@FBISanAntonio) December 22, 2025

"These ongoing efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting children and combating child sexual exploitation. You can help us by reporting suspected child exploitation to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), http://tips.fbi.gov, or to @NCMEC hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST or http://missingkids.org," they posted on X.

But FBI Director Patel and Dan Bongino “didn’t accomplish anything.” Right? Just ask the families of 205 children. https://t.co/4ZKWzfgMMN — Joann Coach (@jfilomena) December 21, 2025

We're sure they feel like Patel and Bongino accomplished a lot.

