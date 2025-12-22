Lawmakers Seek Inherent Contempt Charges Against Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

Operation Relentless Justice Cracks Down on Violent Crime Against Children

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 22, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Kash Patel announced yesterday the success of "Operation Relentless Justice," a national effort involving all 56 FBI field offices that targeted violent crimes against children.

For two weeks, the FBI worked to crack down on child abusers and apprehend them.

This means 205 child victims were located, and almost 300 child sex abusers were arrested.

"This is part of a year long effort FBI has undertaken with state and local law enforcement all across the country to crack down on child abusers and take them off the street. That work has seen historic results," Patel wrote in a post on X.

This includes locating or reducing 6,000 children, arresting almost 2,000 child predators, and apprehending more than 300 human traffickers.

"Lives being saved. We're not letting up," Patel wrote.

The number of located children is up 22 percent over 2024, and the arrests of child predators and traffickers are up at least ten percent.

FBI San Antonio weighed in, too.

"These ongoing efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting children and combating child sexual exploitation. You can help us by reporting suspected child exploitation to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), http://tips.fbi.gov, or to @NCMEC hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST or http://missingkids.org," they posted on X.

We're sure they feel like Patel and Bongino accomplished a lot.

