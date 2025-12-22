Lawmakers Seek Inherent Contempt Charges Against Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

Does Jared Polis Really Think Colorado 'Protects Freedoms'?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 22, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Democrats are masters of projection and gaslighting, and no more so than when they try to talk about freedom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom once said there was "no free speech" under Donald Trump, yet he has been rebuked in court multiple times for anti-free-speech legislation in California. His "Gavin Newsom Press Office" account dared to tout the "free state of California," too.

But Newsom isn't alone. Colorado Governor Jared Polis also said his state "protects freedoms" and got absolutely dragged for it.

We'll start with Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado. For more than a decade, Colorado's Human Rights Commission and other government agencies have dragged Phillips into court for refusing to make cakes for gay weddings or gender transitions. Phillips, a devout Christian, refuses to violate his beliefs. He's won at court multiple times, but often on technicalities, as William Trachman pointed out last October.

But the attacks on freedom and individual liberty don't stop there. Lori Smith, owner of the graphic design firm 303 Creative, also faced challenges when she wanted to start designing wedding websites. In 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis (2023), the Supreme Court ruled in Smith's favor, saying the state's Anti-Discrimination Act cannot compel speech, and trying to apply the Anti-Discrimination Act to speech violates the First Amendment.

Camp IdRaHaJe, a Christian camp, was pressured by Colorado to comply with "nondiscrimination policies" including having "trans-identifying minors" bunking and using the same restrooms as campers of a different gender.

In May, Polis signed HB25-1312, another anti-discrimination bill that would "dramatically expand the state's power to regulate religious and conscience-based institutions."

Here are some of the other ways Colorado doesn't protect freedoms:

That sure sounds like they're rolling back freedoms to us, doesn't it?

He sure did. Power to the foothills communities in Jefferson County was cut off amid high winds and wildfire concerns, and it's questionable whether this was necessary.

Yes, he did. Back in April, Polis signed legislation that limits purchases of most semiautomatic guns with detachable magazines.

Routinely and repeatedly.

Or own a gas stove, or shop with a plastic bag.

Exactly.

It's not like it gets cold in Colorado or anything.

Hard to argue with this.

