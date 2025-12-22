Does Jared Polis Really Think Colorado 'Protects Freedoms'?

Democrats are masters of projection and gaslighting, and no more so than when they try to talk about freedom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom once said there was "no free speech" under Donald Trump, yet he has been rebuked in court multiple times for anti-free-speech legislation in California. His "Gavin Newsom Press Office" account dared to tout the "free state of California," too.

But Newsom isn't alone. Colorado Governor Jared Polis also said his state "protects freedoms" and got absolutely dragged for it.

In Colorado we protect freedoms, we don’t roll them back. pic.twitter.com/OR5TNvLGZ2 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 20, 2025

We'll start with Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado. For more than a decade, Colorado's Human Rights Commission and other government agencies have dragged Phillips into court for refusing to make cakes for gay weddings or gender transitions. Phillips, a devout Christian, refuses to violate his beliefs. He's won at court multiple times, but often on technicalities, as William Trachman pointed out last October.

But the attacks on freedom and individual liberty don't stop there. Lori Smith, owner of the graphic design firm 303 Creative, also faced challenges when she wanted to start designing wedding websites. In 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis (2023), the Supreme Court ruled in Smith's favor, saying the state's Anti-Discrimination Act cannot compel speech, and trying to apply the Anti-Discrimination Act to speech violates the First Amendment.

Camp IdRaHaJe, a Christian camp, was pressured by Colorado to comply with "nondiscrimination policies" including having "trans-identifying minors" bunking and using the same restrooms as campers of a different gender.

In May, Polis signed HB25-1312, another anti-discrimination bill that would "dramatically expand the state's power to regulate religious and conscience-based institutions."

Here are some of the other ways Colorado doesn't protect freedoms:

Colorado does not allow plastic shopping bags from the store, they have banned styrofoam cups, they are in the process of banning natural gas appliances, and have many gun rights restrictions. The State of Colorado does not protect freedoms. https://t.co/D4zP43aQ2A… — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) December 21, 2025

That sure sounds like they're rolling back freedoms to us, doesn't it?

You've literally turned peoples power off for the past 4 days. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2025

He sure did. Power to the foothills communities in Jefferson County was cut off amid high winds and wildfire concerns, and it's questionable whether this was necessary.

You literally took away peoples gun rights. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 21, 2025

Yes, he did. Back in April, Polis signed legislation that limits purchases of most semiautomatic guns with detachable magazines.

You’re lying. You literally hate civil rights, and violate them often. — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 21, 2025

Routinely and repeatedly.

Unless you want to go to church during Covid or,

Unless you want to have keep your business open when Jared Polis arbitrarily decides to close it or,

Unless you are a Christian baker or,

Unless you want to have your 2nd Amendment rights or,

Unless you want to have free speech. https://t.co/XwlWzojT2H — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) December 21, 2025

Or own a gas stove, or shop with a plastic bag.

*Offer not valid for freedoms actually provided for under the Constitution https://t.co/bcMJ6BMVtA — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 21, 2025

Exactly.

Unless of course that freedom is to heat your house with natural gas when the power is shut off, we’re rolling that back 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/HUlB2xXtZ2 — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) December 20, 2025

It's not like it gets cold in Colorado or anything.

They will lie to your face and people will still vote them back into office.



Democracy is a pathetic joke and people who still believe in it should be mocked. https://t.co/vPIU2nrihq pic.twitter.com/BPijGdmdpQ — Eric Daniel Kotyk (@SSgtKotyk) December 20, 2025

Hard to argue with this.

