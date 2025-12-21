Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
Tipsheet

Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke the Filibuster?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 21, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Just in case you were wondering: Democrats don't just target Republicans. They also target Democrats who don't toe the party line.

Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was always unafraid to speak her mind and buck her party when it mattered.

Most notably, she and Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blocked the Democrats' efforts to do away with the filibuster.

On December 9, 2022, Sinema left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.

"I keep my eye focused on what I’m doing right now. And registering as an independent is what I believe is right for my state. It’s right for me. I think it’s right for the country," Sinema told Politico at the time.

Now it turns out the Biden administration considered punishing Sinema for this unforgivable sin.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Officials in President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice and FBI considered opening a criminal investigation into then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) for purported campaign finance law violations months after she left the Democratic Party, according to emails reviewed by The Post.

The communications reveal that a member of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, a prosecutor in then-DC US Attorney Matthew Graves’ office and FBI agents in the bureau’s Washington Field Office all discussed investigating Sinema in February 2024, 14 months after she announced her change in party affiliation.

Sinema’s chief of staff, Daniel Winkler, expressed concern when reached for comment that the probe was pursued for “partisan political reasons,” including punishing the former senator for refusing to support scrapping the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

Incredible, but entirely on brand for the Biden administration.

Sinema also went on Fox & Friends recently to praise the Trump administration.

That won't go over well with Democrats.

Yeah. We don't want to hear a word about President Trump and the DOJ.

That ship has sailed.

That's what tyrants do.

We should all thank Sinema on bended knee for not nuking that filibuster.

That was retaliation, too.

Every single time. Without fail.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call "projection."

