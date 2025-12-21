Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke the Filibuster?

Just in case you were wondering: Democrats don't just target Republicans. They also target Democrats who don't toe the party line.

Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was always unafraid to speak her mind and buck her party when it mattered.

Most notably, she and Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blocked the Democrats' efforts to do away with the filibuster.

On December 9, 2022, Sinema left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.

"I keep my eye focused on what I’m doing right now. And registering as an independent is what I believe is right for my state. It’s right for me. I think it’s right for the country," Sinema told Politico at the time.

Now it turns out the Biden administration considered punishing Sinema for this unforgivable sin.

Biden FBI, DOJ weighed campaign finance probe of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she left Dem party https://t.co/dsMDcHJaeC pic.twitter.com/XTQtoF1a3n — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

Officials in President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice and FBI considered opening a criminal investigation into then-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) for purported campaign finance law violations months after she left the Democratic Party, according to emails reviewed by The Post. The communications reveal that a member of the DOJ’s Criminal Division, a prosecutor in then-DC US Attorney Matthew Graves’ office and FBI agents in the bureau’s Washington Field Office all discussed investigating Sinema in February 2024, 14 months after she announced her change in party affiliation. Sinema’s chief of staff, Daniel Winkler, expressed concern when reached for comment that the probe was pursued for “partisan political reasons,” including punishing the former senator for refusing to support scrapping the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

Incredible, but entirely on brand for the Biden administration.

Sinema also went on Fox & Friends recently to praise the Trump administration.

Krysten Sinema was on Fox & Friends this morning praising Trump and saying, "this administration is doing a good job of telling the truth"



"We're actually using less water with AI data centers than in the past," she added pic.twitter.com/tO5OUCK9Dh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

That won't go over well with Democrats.

But tell us more about Trump weaponizing the DOJ, Democrats. Please. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) December 19, 2025

Yeah. We don't want to hear a word about President Trump and the DOJ.

That ship has sailed.

Bidens dirty DOJ targeted everyone that did not do as he wanted. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) December 19, 2025

That's what tyrants do.

Because she wouldn’t nuke the filibuster and pack the courts, what a sin, smh — Stanley Bernfield (@stannny71) December 19, 2025

We should all thank Sinema on bended knee for not nuking that filibuster.

Of course they did. Like Tulsi Gabbard ended up on the No Fly List. https://t.co/NpSgbHU1uq — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) December 19, 2025

That was retaliation, too.

It's what they do against anyone who opposes their tyranny https://t.co/8MluGSkmSW — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) December 19, 2025

Every single time. Without fail.

And now they pretend Trump is The Great Threat. https://t.co/lOzBG2DDFT — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) December 19, 2025

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call "projection."

