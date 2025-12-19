Bondi Terror Attack Survivor Says Police Were More Concerned With This Than the...
VIP
Tipsheet

The UK Is a Police State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 19, 2025 5:00 PM
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

A month ago, we told you the U.K. is poised to do away with the centuries-old cornerstone of Western jurisprudence: the jury trial. The right to be judged by a jury of one's peers prevents the government from having total control of one's fate.

But now it's even worse, and the once great British Empire has fallen into an Orwellian police state. Not only is the country doing away with jury trials for some offenses, they are going to allow magistrates to sentence people to up to two years in prison without the ability to appeal.

That 40 percent of appeals from magistrate courts were upheld says there's a lot of innocent Brits will be falsely imprisoned.

That's 2,000 cases. That's 2,000 people who will be wrongly imprisoned.

There can be a solid case made for doing this.

It's all projection.

There is no other way to interpret this.

They gave up their guns and they lost their freedoms.

Incredibly scary.

It's nothing short of an abuse of state power.

