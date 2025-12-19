The UK Is a Police State

A month ago, we told you the U.K. is poised to do away with the centuries-old cornerstone of Western jurisprudence: the jury trial. The right to be judged by a jury of one's peers prevents the government from having total control of one's fate.

But now it's even worse, and the once great British Empire has fallen into an Orwellian police state. Not only is the country doing away with jury trials for some offenses, they are going to allow magistrates to sentence people to up to two years in prison without the ability to appeal.

🚨HOLY S**T - THE UK IS GOING FULL POLICE STATE



Not only are they getting rid of Jury trials



They plan to allow magistrates to sentence people for up to two years without appeal ‼️



Last year 40% of appeals from mags courts were upheld.



LABOUR WANT TO LOCK UP INNOCENT PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/P3jve4CHGp — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) December 19, 2025

That 40 percent of appeals from magistrate courts were upheld says there's a lot of innocent Brits will be falsely imprisoned.

Going full police state? It already is. 5000 appeals from magistrate convictions and 40% were upheld.



They want to do away with appeals altogether and they want to do away with juries so that magistrates can jail up to 2 years. That means ignoring miscarriages of justice… https://t.co/3uTTswny3t — Kate Shemirani (@KateShemirani) December 19, 2025

That's 2,000 cases. That's 2,000 people who will be wrongly imprisoned.

America should just invade at this point. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) December 19, 2025

There can be a solid case made for doing this.

Well, that's what socialists, communists, and nazi's do. They call their opposition the names that directly apply to them. — Daehenob (@Daehenob67) December 19, 2025

It's all projection.

Labour erases the Magna Carta to streamline the incarceration of political enemies. Removing jury trials guarantees the state dictates the verdict without interference from the public. They empower bureaucratic functionaries to imprison you because a jury of your peers would… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) December 19, 2025

There is no other way to interpret this.

UK is Prison Island https://t.co/B6YYYBq9SN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2025

They gave up their guns and they lost their freedoms.

Paving the path to the Long Night.



Online algorithms and AIs flag your actions as a 'thought crime.'

A judge sentences you in a streamlined process (rubber stamp).

You end up in prison. https://t.co/CBS14ran5C — John Robb (@johnrobb) December 19, 2025

Incredibly scary.

This is actual correct data. Knowing how intensely wrong courts tend to be in first instance, this would be a catastrophic abuse of state power. https://t.co/TZ7470MvV7 — Thomas Petersen (@QAThomasNoUnity) December 19, 2025

It's nothing short of an abuse of state power.