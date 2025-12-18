From the Kia Boys to Kia Lawsuits: How Democrats Got Crime Backward

Car thefts are a problem in America's major cities. In Milwaukee (this writer's hometown), there's a gang of car thieves known as the Kia Boys who became known for stealing the Korean-manufactured vehicles. One of the Milwaukee ringleaders, Markell Hughes, was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to time served and extended supervision, only to be re-arrested later that same year.

Democrats do not see Hughes and his ilk as the problem, however, and they refuse to sentence car thieves to any significant prison time to deter such behavior. Instead, they blame the objects — in this case, the cars, and the car manufacturers — for making vehicles "too easy" to steal. It's the same nonsense they pull with guns and gun manufacturers.

New York AG Letitia James just bragged about getting a settlement from Kia and Hyundai over this issue.

We secured $9 million from @Hyundai and @Kia for failing to protect their cars from theft.



Their reckless decision to forgo basic anti-theft measures led to car thefts with deadly consequences.



Now, the companies must take measures to protect their vehicles from theft. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 16, 2025

How about your "reckless decision" to not throw criminals in jail, Letitia?

Still not gonna do anything about the people stealing the cars? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 17, 2025

Nope. That would be racist.

Only liberals would go after the car companies for being too easy to steal and keep cutting car thieves breaks for stealing from people. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 16, 2025

Only Democrats.

And how much will you secure from the reckless judges, DAs, and lawmakers who’ve put countless obviously dangerous thugs back on the street only to have them kill, rape, maim, and rob? — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) December 17, 2025

No, no, no. That's "restorative justice."

This is the equivalent of charging a sexual assault victim for wearing a miniskirt. 🤡 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 17, 2025

Give it time; Democrats will start doing that soon, too.

If you keep the thieves on the street and fine the companies they steal from, you've created a great source of income! And all it costs is the safety and security of your citizens! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 18, 2025

Next up, fining homeowners when someone busts down your front door, because you were "reckless" and didn't reinforce it.

“Research indicates that another good way to stop car theft is to uh…arrest car thieves!” https://t.co/LzLziQNjaK pic.twitter.com/rk8rIpoVY4 — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) December 18, 2025

When the thieves are in prison, they can't steal.

In Korea, people follow the law, so Korean automakers released cars with imperfect theft protection.



American “youths” started following TikTok guides for stealing Korean cars, so New York responded by…extorting millions from the car companies.



Nations that reward criminals… https://t.co/7U8RefXHLf — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) December 17, 2025

In South Korea, the penalty for a non-violent car theft is six years in prison and a fine of up to ten million won (roughly $7,500). Criminal convictions also impact South Koreans economically and socially.

The rate of car thefts in South Korea is roughly 4.7 per 100,000, while the U.S. rate is 291.3 per 100,000.

Seems prison and social consequences work.

