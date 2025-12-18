Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks
Tipsheet

From the Kia Boys to Kia Lawsuits: How Democrats Got Crime Backward

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 8:30 AM
Bruce Benedict/Courtesy of Kia Motors America via AP

Car thefts are a problem in America's major cities. In Milwaukee (this writer's hometown), there's a gang of car thieves known as the Kia Boys who became known for stealing the Korean-manufactured vehicles. One of the Milwaukee ringleaders, Markell Hughes, was arrested in 2023 and sentenced to time served and extended supervision, only to be re-arrested later that same year.

Democrats do not see Hughes and his ilk as the problem, however, and they refuse to sentence car thieves to any significant prison time to deter such behavior. Instead, they blame the objects — in this case, the cars, and the car manufacturers — for making vehicles "too easy" to steal. It's the same nonsense they pull with guns and gun manufacturers. 

New York AG Letitia James just bragged about getting a settlement from Kia and Hyundai over this issue.

How about your "reckless decision" to not throw criminals in jail, Letitia?

Nope. That would be racist.



Only Democrats.

No, no, no. That's "restorative justice."

Give it time; Democrats will start doing that soon, too.

Next up, fining homeowners when someone busts down your front door, because you were "reckless" and didn't reinforce it.

When the thieves are in prison, they can't steal.

In South Korea, the penalty for a non-violent car theft is six years in prison and a fine of up to ten million won (roughly $7,500). Criminal convictions also impact South Koreans economically and socially.

The rate of car thefts in South Korea is roughly 4.7 per 100,000, while the U.S. rate is 291.3 per 100,000.

Seems prison and social consequences work.

