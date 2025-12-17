Tennessee Democrat Reminds Us His Party Objects to Enforcing Immigration Laws

There's no excuse for the Democratic Party's stance on immigration. We have immigration laws, duly enacted by Congress and signed by Presidents past, that make it very clear that it's a crime to enter America without proper authorization.

Since Democrats despise America, they routinely choose to ignore the laws that they don't like (while holding Republicans to account for every law on the books) in an effort to destroy this country. It's stunning in its hypocrisy.

It's also why President Trump won a second term last November. People were fed up with the Biden administration's de facto open borders policies.

But Democrats never learn, and Democrat Steve Cohen (TN-09) is demonstrating that today. Cohen believes America should not enforce its immigration laws.

Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen doesn't believe the United States should enforce basic immigration laws.



COHEN: "They're arresting people simply for the offense of being in the country illegally...it's not something that should cause deportation..." pic.twitter.com/6aFJFs9e06 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2025

"The order is focused on street and violent crime...we don't know exactly what street crime is," Cohen said. "But we know when we say when we're going to go in with ICE and take out the people that committed the most serious offense. The worst of the worst. We mention crime as homicide, we mention rape, we mention pedophiles. We know who those people are."

"But they're arresting people for simply for the offense of being in the country illegally," Cohen continued. "That's not right. It's not necessarily something that should cause deportation when they are not committing crimes and contributing to the economy."

Cohen didn't stop there. He went on to justify the presence of violent illegal immigrants in his state of Tennessee.

Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen justifies the presence of violent illegals in Tennessee because they're doing "important work."



COHEN: "...even if they did come into the country illegally...they're necessary and needed." pic.twitter.com/hU5F8iDZH4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2025

"The President created the Crime in Memphis Task Force, which was designed to surge federal law enforcement resources in Memphis...I support the additional FBI/DEA and AFT agents that have come into Memphis. But we already had them in Memphis," Cohen said.

"But he also put the National Guard in...and a lot of ICE agents in. Memphis is not an immigration center...most of the people who are there that are immigrants, even if they did come into the country illegally, most of them are working legally and doing a lot of important work in Memphis...they're necessary and needed."

"my donors like paying low wages and having higher demand for their rental properties so they can charge high rents"



Translated — Joey (@Joey08842532) December 17, 2025

It may also be as simple as, "President Trump supports our immigration laws, so I oppose them."

Of course, the intellectually honest thing for Cohen to do would be to propose legislation to repeal our immigration laws rather than calling for us not enforce them.

God forbid someone get ARRESTED for ILLEGAL activity.. — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) December 17, 2025

Who gets arrested for illegal activity (D)epends.

Democrat logic: Being in the country illegally isn't cause for deportation.

🤡 https://t.co/Yiiq3Fd1ma — GOP (@GOP) December 17, 2025

Every illegal immigrant is a criminal. They've all broken our immigration laws and should face the consequences.

After all, Democrats, no one is above the law, right?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

