Fani Willis Plays the Race Card During Georgia Senate Hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went before the Georgia state Senate this week to answer questions about her relationship with Nathan Wade and the witch hunt against President Trump.

Judging by this video, it seems things aren't going well for Willis. When Willis was presented with documents showing how much money her office paid to Wade, Willis melted down.

Fani Willis loses her damn mind when presented with documents showing how much money her office paid her lover Nathan Wade during the witch hunt against President Trump:



"Why don't you investigate how many times they called me the n word?" pic.twitter.com/luC6E5rORM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 17, 2025

"I don't review those documents, so you're asking me to look at documents that I haven't for the first time," Willis said.

She sounded very agitated. "What I can tell you is I allowed Mr. Wade to bill 160 hours a week, and then Mr. Wade would be the first on in the office making sure that my staff arrived. He corrected their behavior. They thought that 8:30 meant 8:30; he taught them that 8:30 meant 7:45," Willis said.

That doesn't reflect well on her management style, of course. As the DA and head of her office, those are lessons Willis should've imparted to her staff.

Willis continued, "He got there before them. He left after them. He taught them how to do this case and he was a leader to that team and a public servant. And for that him, like me, has been threatened thousands of times. You want something to investigate as a legislature? Investigate how many times they've called me the n-word. Why don't you investigate that?"

"Why don't you investigate them writing on my house? Why don't you investigate the fact that my house has been swatted? If you want something to do with your time that makes sense. And you can use all this in your campaign ad," she said. "You attacked Fani Willis. What have you done sir? Nothing."

When redirected to look at the screen, Willis deflected again. "I don't look at this, I've never seen it. I can't talk to you about documents I don't approve and don't review. Can't talk to you about it," Willis said.

"First of all, I have no firsthand knowledge of it," Willis said when asked about who approved invoices in her office.

No Kings, but Democrats suspected of corruption must never be questioned.



Republicans, on the other hand who are accused of even the flimsiest charges, should be arrested, tried and jailed for life. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) December 17, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

"I allowed Mr Wade to bill for 160 hours a week" is the crazier quote from the clip tbh. https://t.co/V3reLwj2Nr — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) December 17, 2025

That's 23 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to Newsweek, Wade was charging $250 per hour. That means at 160 billed hours per week, Willis' office was paying Wade $40,000 a week. For one year, that's more than $2 million per year.

They not only set Trump up they charged the taxpayers to do it. https://t.co/lavHpCH3m3 — Angree God ✞ (@AngreeGod) December 17, 2025

Yes, they did. And lots of money, too.

She can't say who approves the invoices in her own office. So, if Nathan Wade billed for 160 hours a week, she can't...Hey, some people called me the n-word! Squirrel! https://t.co/ONr9sjpX4e — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) December 17, 2025

Playing the race card is all she's got left.

