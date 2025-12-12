First Lady Melania Trump Teases New Legislative Initiative in 2026

Back in the spring, President Trump signed the Take It Down Act into law. That legislation, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, targeted "non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), which encompasses 'revenge porn' and sexually explicit deepfakes" and criminalized the act, requiring removal of such images within 48 hours of a report from a victim.

Now, the First Lady is hinting at a new legislative push in 2026, and urging Congress to support this agenda.

First lady Melania Trump implored members of Congress Thursday night to help her pass a “new legislative initiative” she plans to bring to their attention next year. President Trump’s wife briefly addressed lawmakers from both parties who gathered at the White House for the Congressional Ball, reflecting on the success of her push to pass the Take It Down Act outlawing the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery — including AI-generated porn with real people’s faces. “As the president said, our greatest triumph in the first lady’s office in 2025 is the Take Down Act. I appreciate all of your support,” said Melania, clad in a black velvet tuxedo pantsuit and lace turtleneck top. “I appreciate your overwhelming bipartisan support across the House and the Senate. Thank you, Mr. Speaker (Mike) Johnson.

In remarks yesterday, the First Lady thanked Congress for their support on the Take It Down Act.

"I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026," she continued. "Some of you already know about it, because it's already in the works. Thank you very much. I wish you and your families a very happy and Merry Christmas, and a healthy New Year."

There aren't many details as to what that legislation may be, but there are hints. On November 13, the Office of the First Lady issued a press release announcing the First Lady's work on an executive order entitled "Fostering the Future for American Children and Families." That press release touted the work being done to help children in foster care:

Under Mrs. Trump’s leadership, this unprecedented presidential order unites Federal resources with innovative public- and private-sector partnerships to provide more pathways to success for young people who have experienced foster care. The First Lady joined President Donald J. Trump at today’s historic signing ceremony at the White House. The Executive Order on Fostering the Future for American Children and Families contains the following provisions that have been central to Mrs. Trump’s focus as First Lady, among others geared toward maximizing strategic partnerships with Americans of faith and modernizing the child welfare system.

In addition to the public- and private-sector partnerships to help youths transitioning out of foster care, the executive order also creates an online resource and planning hub to help "current and former foster youth to develop customized plans for their self-sufficiency and success by connecting them with critical resources." It also provides increased federal support in the form of access to Education and Training vouchers and federal grants, and expanded educational opportunities, including scholarships.

Even President Trump wasn't completely sure of this legislative push, but he emphasized the First Lady's work in helping children. "Well, I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker," the President said, "It’s going to be great for children, OK? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children, and...she’s got a wonderful boy, and she’s very proud of her boy."

