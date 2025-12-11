Tim Walz Is Lying About ICE Arresting American Citizens

Democrats have spent the entirety of the second Trump administration attacking the President's immigration plans as well as the ICE and Border Patrol agents who keep our country safe.

Tim Walz has been one of the most vocal critics, calling ICE the "Gestapo" and "fascists" on multiple occasions. That rhetoric has led to a massive increase in violent attacks against ICE agents, including a shooting at an ICE facility in Texas that killed at least two migrants.

But that's not good enough for Walz. Now he has to lie about ICE arresting American citizens.

Federal agents are arresting American citizens.



This isn’t about public safety - it’s about stoking fear.https://t.co/ADoVuwiXgh — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 10, 2025

He's right about one thing: it is about stoking fear. It's about Democrats stoking fear in Americans over the perfectly legal and reasonable enforcement of our immigration laws.

Here's more:

A 55-year-old woman who is an American citizen was arrested early Tuesday after confronting ICE officers over the arrests of three of her neighbors in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis. She appears to be the first observer arrested by federal law enforcement officers since the agency launched an immigration surge in the Twin Cities last Monday. ICE spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment or confirm the arrests. Susan Tincher was awakened a little before 6:30 a.m. by alerts on her phone that an ICE arrest was happening in her neighborhood. She walked over alone and asked one of the officers across the street from the home that was being raided if they were ICE. She said the officer told her to “get back.” Tincher refused, and said multiple agents approached her.

Tincher was interfering with law enforcement, and the article Walz quoted notes that "federal law makes it a crime for anyone who 'forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates or interferes'" with a federal law enforcement agent while they’re conducting their duties.

The article tries to paint Tincher, who is a slight woman, as incapable of interfering with ICE. But that interference doesn't have to be physical. You cannot do anything to interfere with ICE actions.

It’s about sending criminal illegal aliens back. ICE has taken numerous violent sex offenders off the street this week.



Criminals that Democrats have repeatedly let back onto the streets again. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 10, 2025

Those are Tim Walz's voters, which is why he wants to keep them here.

When American citizens break the law they get arrested.



If they break Fed'l law then they get arrested by Fed'l agents.



I could explain it again for you, but I can't understand it for you. https://t.co/4MPor1a4Ml — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 10, 2025

Walz understands. He just doesn't like it.

She interfered with their efforts, Tim.



You can’t do that.



Did you even bother to read the story? https://t.co/wwiYAlDLKM — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 10, 2025

No, he did not. The headline is what matters to Tim.

Stand back everyone, Al-Shabaab’s fundraiser of the year has thoughts.



Please.



Continue. https://t.co/TDPzRdW6BQ — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) December 10, 2025

Walz's thoughts are as deep as a splash pad, of course.

Democrats are welcome to push legislation to defund ICE and repeal our immigration laws. Until they do that and pass such legislation through Congress, President Trump is well within his rights to enforce the laws as written. That's why he was elected.

