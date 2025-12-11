Turns Out There's a Massive Loophole in Minnesota's Paid Leave Program

As Minnesota is set to launch another massive welfare program, this time in the form of paid medical leave, critics have been warning that this is yet another massive fraud scandal waiting to happen. As we told you last week, there are few actual guardrails in the program that will catch and stop fraud. There is a website portal to report fraud, but that's contingent on the government following up on said reports.

Now there's a very real, very obvious loophole that a lifelong Minnesotan is pointing out: people who have jobs, but have extended time off (like teachers) can still get paid leave even if they're not working.

Yes. People who are off work still qualify for Minnesota's Paid Leave Program Real example:



- School teacher makes $63,000 for 9 months of the year and has summer off

- Submits leave to take care of a friend at beginning of summer

- Receives $14,589 over 12 weeks



Every. Year. — Pat Garofalo 🇺🇸 (@PatGarofalo) December 10, 2025

Incredible. Simply incredible.

There are roughly 57,000 teachers in Minnesota public schools. If even ten percent of them applied for this leave, that's 5,700 teachers per year at $14,589. That alone costs the taxpayers more than $83 million per year, every year.

Good luck, taxpayers.

Can people that work in the trades that are slow in the winter also qualify for this? I know union guys that apply for unemployment every winter, when they aren’t working. — B3a5tc0c (@b3a5tc0c) December 10, 2025

The answer is, of course, yes.

If they submit a claim for a "qualifying event" then being off work at the time is not an issue. — Pat Garofalo 🇺🇸 (@PatGarofalo) December 10, 2025

The fact that you have a job with built-in time off doesn't seem to matter.

To be clear it isn’t just teachers. Seasonal workers, construction workers, people who decide to quit their job - they can all get paid leave while not working — Pat Garofalo 🇺🇸 (@PatGarofalo) December 11, 2025

Minnesota is going to be bankrupt sooner rather than later.

And it's all thanks to Democrats.

This program is going to absolutely blow up for abuse. 20 weeks every year of paid leave to take care of your friend/neighbor for “emotional pain” or whatever.



Paid leave has to be certified by a healthcare provider so can see tons of providers getting kick backs for this. https://t.co/XUY2CJ0R7u pic.twitter.com/gIPOrj7qqj — Investor_NICK (@Investor_NICK_) December 10, 2025

How much of this will end up going to Al-Shabaab in Somalia, too?

There is a very simple solution to this: close the loophole. Teachers and seasonal workers do not qualify for these payments if the need arises when they're on summer break or off-season.

But the Minnesota government won't do that.

