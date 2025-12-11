White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Turns Out There's a Massive Loophole in Minnesota's Paid Leave Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

As Minnesota is set to launch another massive welfare program, this time in the form of paid medical leave, critics have been warning that this is yet another massive fraud scandal waiting to happen. As we told you last week, there are few actual guardrails in the program that will catch and stop fraud. There is a website portal to report fraud, but that's contingent on the government following up on said reports.

Now there's a very real, very obvious loophole that a lifelong Minnesotan is pointing out: people who have jobs, but have extended time off (like teachers) can still get paid leave even if they're not working.

Incredible. Simply incredible. 

There are roughly 57,000 teachers in Minnesota public schools. If even ten percent of them applied for this leave, that's 5,700 teachers per year at $14,589. That alone costs the taxpayers more than $83 million per year, every year.

Good luck, taxpayers.

The answer is, of course, yes.

The fact that you have a job with built-in time off doesn't seem to matter.

Minnesota is going to be bankrupt sooner rather than later.

And it's all thanks to Democrats.

How much of this will end up going to Al-Shabaab in Somalia, too?

There is a very simple solution to this: close the loophole. Teachers and seasonal workers do not qualify for these payments if the need arises when they're on summer break or off-season.

But the Minnesota government won't do that.

