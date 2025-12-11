White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt House Homeland Security Committee Hearing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 10:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem is set to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee today about "worldwide threats" facing the United States.

Unfortunately, the Left — including Democrats questioning Noem — don't care about those threats. They're there to attack Noem and ICE over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Anti-ICE protesters have already disrupted the hearing and at least two have been detained and/or arrested by police.

The crowd was outside before the hearing started.

One of the anti-ICE protesters dressed up like a member of the Catholic clergy.

That's cultural appropriation, too.

Despite these disruptions and the anger, Noem remains steadfast in carrying out the mission of the Trump administration.

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE KRISTI NOEM

The Department of Homeland Security account also remains committed.

"We will never yield, never waver, and never back down," it posted on X.

