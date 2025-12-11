Insurrection: Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt House Homeland Security Committee Hearing

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem is set to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee today about "worldwide threats" facing the United States.

Unfortunately, the Left — including Democrats questioning Noem — don't care about those threats. They're there to attack Noem and ICE over the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Advertisement

Anti-ICE protesters have already disrupted the hearing and at least two have been detained and/or arrested by police.

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters already interrupting DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem testimony before the House Homeland Security Commitee. Shouting and holding up signs. At least two people were taken out and detained/arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/AD2i5UXOqh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 11, 2025

The crowd was outside before the hearing started.

Large crowd waiting to get into House Homeland Security Commitee hearing this morning, where DHS Sec. @Sec_Noem is set to testify at 10am.



Already a handful of anti-ICE protests here. I will be inside & covering today. pic.twitter.com/CPbHqtWk6j — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 11, 2025

One of the anti-ICE protesters dressed up like a member of the Catholic clergy.

A leftist dressed as a Catholic Cardinal just interrupted Secretary Noem's opening statement yelling "the power of Christ compels you."



A felony and blasphemy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cIgxcHqQWm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

That's cultural appropriation, too.

Despite these disruptions and the anger, Noem remains steadfast in carrying out the mission of the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security account also remains committed.

Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, DHS is taking on bad actors who seek to instill fear in Americans.



DHS has delivered the most secure border in our nation’s history, prevented the entry of dangerous criminals, and removed illegal aliens threaten public… pic.twitter.com/qrdD9C1bQb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 11, 2025

"We will never yield, never waver, and never back down," it posted on X.