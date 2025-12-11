Insurrection: Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt House Homeland Security Committee Hearing

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem is set to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee today about "worldwide threats" facing the United States.
Unfortunately, the Left — including Democrats questioning Noem — don't care about those threats. They're there to attack Noem and ICE over the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Anti-ICE protesters have already disrupted the hearing and at least two have been detained and/or arrested by police.
BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters already interrupting DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem testimony before the House Homeland Security Commitee. Shouting and holding up signs. At least two people were taken out and detained/arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/AD2i5UXOqh— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 11, 2025
The crowd was outside before the hearing started.
Large crowd waiting to get into House Homeland Security Commitee hearing this morning, where DHS Sec. @Sec_Noem is set to testify at 10am.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 11, 2025
Already a handful of anti-ICE protests here. I will be inside & covering today. pic.twitter.com/CPbHqtWk6j
One of the anti-ICE protesters dressed up like a member of the Catholic clergy.
A leftist dressed as a Catholic Cardinal just interrupted Secretary Noem's opening statement yelling "the power of Christ compels you."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025
A felony and blasphemy at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cIgxcHqQWm
That's cultural appropriation, too.
Despite these disruptions and the anger, Noem remains steadfast in carrying out the mission of the Trump administration.
.@Sec_Noem: "Under @POTUS' leadership, @DHSgov is securing our borders, we're restoring the rule of law, and we're protecting the homeland." pic.twitter.com/EoFJxaiz8f— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025
The Department of Homeland Security account also remains committed.
Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, DHS is taking on bad actors who seek to instill fear in Americans.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 11, 2025
DHS has delivered the most secure border in our nation’s history, prevented the entry of dangerous criminals, and removed illegal aliens threaten public… pic.twitter.com/qrdD9C1bQb
"We will never yield, never waver, and never back down," it posted on X.
