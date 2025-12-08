VIP
Tipsheet

Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 2:00 PM
Tannen Maury/Pool via AP

The entire push behind Obamacare was not to make healthcare affordable. It was to give tremendous power to the government, reward insurance companies, and eventually collapse the system so Democrats could usher in single-payer socialized medicine.

So when Democrats talk about the need to keep making "healthcare affordable," but only offer up more subsidies and government intervention, they're not serious about lowering costs.

Which is a lesson Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin learned the hard way after posting such sentiments on X.

There was a time, not too long ago, that Democrats railed against "corporate welfare" and championed making corporations "pay their fair share." 

Yet that rhetoric magically disappears when it comes to health care companies getting massive subsidies from the government — some of them fraudulent, as we reported over the weekend — Democrats sing a different tune.

Since the passage of Obamacare, healthcare costs in Wisconsin have climbed steadily faster than inflation and wages, with per-person spending, insurance premiums, and deductibles all rising sharply over the past decade. Tammy Baldwin did that.

They want to extend the credits just long enough to be an issue in either the 2026 midterms or the 2028 presidential election.

Government ruins everything. On purpose.

