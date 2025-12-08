Tammy Baldwin's Obamacare Subsidy Olive Branch Backfires on Her

The entire push behind Obamacare was not to make healthcare affordable. It was to give tremendous power to the government, reward insurance companies, and eventually collapse the system so Democrats could usher in single-payer socialized medicine.

So when Democrats talk about the need to keep making "healthcare affordable," but only offer up more subsidies and government intervention, they're not serious about lowering costs.

Which is a lesson Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin learned the hard way after posting such sentiments on X.

To me, it doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat, Republican, or an independent – I want you to have health care you can afford. My colleagues need to join me. The people who voted them in are crying out for help. pic.twitter.com/HXtaIYRCJ1 — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 8, 2025

There was a time, not too long ago, that Democrats railed against "corporate welfare" and championed making corporations "pay their fair share."

Yet that rhetoric magically disappears when it comes to health care companies getting massive subsidies from the government — some of them fraudulent, as we reported over the weekend — Democrats sing a different tune.

Then why did you pass Obamacare without reading it?



You failed your constituents — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 8, 2025

Since the passage of Obamacare, healthcare costs in Wisconsin have climbed steadily faster than inflation and wages, with per-person spending, insurance premiums, and deductibles all rising sharply over the past decade. Tammy Baldwin did that.

1. Get rid of that devastating Obamacare crap and stop handing my paycheck to insurance companies.

2. Those subsidies were temporary to get people through COVID. If you want them to be permanent, present a bill. https://t.co/LtsuvsG2Xy — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 8, 2025

They want to extend the credits just long enough to be an issue in either the 2026 midterms or the 2028 presidential election.

To me - a healthcare & military veteran I wish government had never stuck their lyin', cheatin', uneducated noses in the nation's healthcare business to begin with.



Y'all have ruined what was once a great system. Oh, and don't get me started on Big Pharma & Big Medicine demons! https://t.co/k8ksPA9YVX — Cajun Jarhead (@bayou_barry) December 8, 2025

Government ruins everything. On purpose.