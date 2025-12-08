Did Rep. Seth Moulton Really Suggest President Trump Will Murder Americans? Yes, He Did.

The Democratic Party has no intention of toning down its inflammatory anti-Trump rhetoric, and it should alarm all of us. They've spent the past several weeks insinuating President Trump is giving "illegal orders" to the military and encouraging what is essentially a military coup.

Advertisement

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06) was the latest to say that President Trump will murder American citizens.

SICKENING



Democrat Seth Moulton suggests President Trump will murder American citizens in the United States:



MOULTON: "Just give it time before Donald Trump starts doing this same kind of thing to people we do know right here at home." pic.twitter.com/7pZv5i9Vc9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2025

"Look, the President of the United States and his Secretary of Defense are conducting murder on the high seas," Moulton said. "They're committing murder and Americans should care."

"None of us likes drug traffickers, but we have laws that say that drug traffickers don't get summarily executed," Moulton continued, "and if it's happening off the coast of America with people that we don't know, just give it time before Donald Trump starts doing this same kind of thing to people we do know right here at home."

These drug traffickers are part of a designated terror organization, more akin to pirates than American citizens. They do not enjoy the same rights and protections as members of the military do (via the Geneva Conventions) or American law.

Again, 99.9% of the things Democrats are outraged that President Trump has said or done are things that he has never said or done.



It's all in their demented imaginations. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) December 7, 2025

If President Trump were so bad, you think they'd be able to point to examples they didn't have to lie and make up stories about illegal orders.

This is exactly the kind of crap that got Trump shot at and Charlie Kirk killed. The democrats want to start a civil war and if they keep it up they are going to get their wish. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) December 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

But don't dare call Walz a retard because that will incite violence — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) December 7, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

Inciting an insurrection, or a 3rd assassination attempt on President Trump. 😡 https://t.co/XrJKw7Vzre — SJS (@FedupRPh97) December 8, 2025

This is precisely what Democrats are aiming for.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.