Tipsheet

Did Rep. Seth Moulton Really Suggest President Trump Will Murder Americans? Yes, He Did.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democratic Party has no intention of toning down its inflammatory anti-Trump rhetoric, and it should alarm all of us. They've spent the past several weeks insinuating President Trump is giving "illegal orders" to the military and encouraging what is essentially a military coup.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06) was the latest to say that President Trump will murder American citizens.

"Look, the President of the United States and his Secretary of Defense are conducting murder on the high seas," Moulton said. "They're committing murder and Americans should care."

"None of us likes drug traffickers, but we have laws that say that drug traffickers don't get summarily executed," Moulton continued, "and if it's happening off the coast of America with people that we don't know, just give it time before Donald Trump starts doing this same kind of thing to people we do know right here at home."

These drug traffickers are part of a designated terror organization, more akin to pirates than American citizens. They do not enjoy the same rights and protections as members of the military do (via the Geneva Conventions) or American law.

If President Trump were so bad, you think they'd be able to point to examples they didn't have to lie and make up stories about illegal orders.

Yes, it is.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

This is precisely what Democrats are aiming for.

