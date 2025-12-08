VIP
Red Pilling Is the Answer
Progressive Podcaster Takes Cheap Shots at Erika Kirk in Unhinged Rant
Trump Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene After '60 Minutes' Interview
This Is Why Trump Bashed Henry Cuellar Days After Pardoning Him
Zohran Mamdani Intructs New Yorkers on How to Violate Federal Law
Woke Is Alive and Well at Kent State University
Did Rep. Seth Moulton Really Suggest President Trump Will Murder Americans? Yes, He...
Ilhan Omar Continues Vile Attacks on Stephen Miller
Mandela Barnes Pivots to a Moderate Position on Another Hot Button Issue
Check Out the Change HHS Made to This Biden Administration Official's Portrait
MERRY CHRISTMAS, President Trump
VIP
This is Why the Gun Industry Has Protection in the First Place
What Americans Really Worried About This Week — and Why the Shift Helps...
Is the Economy About to Turn in Trump’s Favor?
Tipsheet

Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's Done

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Last month, Townhall reported how Massachusetts "grossly misinterpreting" Title IX led to boys — not "trans identifying boys" but boys — to participate in girls' sports. That meant boys were helping teams cheat their way to state championships.

Advertisement

It also means many girls have been denied the ability to succeed in athletics. And if you thought this was a recent phenomenon, it's not.

According to He Cheated, an organization that documents these injustices, such a thing has been happening for almost a decade, and it means a girl hasn't won a state championship in the vault in gymnastics since 2017. That's ridiculous.

He Cheated also points out that all the doom-and-gloom from trans activists has not come to fruition, but all the warnings about boys competing against girls has.

They wrote in this post:

None of the trans activist claims in regards to keeping boys out of girls' sports have come to fruition in states where boys are not allowed:

- "trans" people won't be able to participate in sports ("trans" identified females continue to participate on girls' teams and males have been participating on the boys' teams)

- suicide rates in "trans" identified youth will go up (it hasn't)

- real girls will be subject to "genital inspections" (they aren't)

Meanwhile, all of the claims that women and girls make regarding boys participating in girls sports are easily observable in states where boys are allowed on girls' teams

- boys have been harassing girls in locker rooms and even on the court (see "Becky" Pepper Jackson, "Lazuli" Clark, Derek Cannuscio, etc.)

- girls have been injured by male athletes (see Payton McNabb, the Collegiate Charter of Lowell girls' basketball team, the female athlete who had her season ended by Aaron Lester, etc.)

- boys have stolen awards and opportunities (over 200 high school awards meant for girls have gone to boys)

- boys have won over 740 high school girls' competitions, including 57 state championship titles. 

- where boys are given unrestricted access to girls' sports, they push girls off the podium entirely

Recommended

Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

MASSACHUSETTS SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER

"How have we let this continue for so long?" the group asked.

And it's all thanks to Massachusetts' law and their version of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

Thank goodness the ERA was never ratified nationally.

Yes they are.

Because that would make sense, and governments don't do that.

Advertisement

Governor Maura Healey doesn't care about girls in her state.

The Left always goes through cycles. They'll say something like this isn't happening, then pivot to "it's happening, but not much," then move to "yes, it's happening, and it's a good thing." Every single time.

The Boston Globe ran an op-ed about abolishing sex-segregated sports, which means no woman would ever achieve greatness in athletics again. Imagine a world without Venus and Serena Williams, or Tonya Harding, or Nancy Kerrigan. That's what the Left wants.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea Kurt Schlichter
Trump Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene After '60 Minutes' Interview Jeff Charles
Progressive Podcaster Takes Cheap Shots at Erika Kirk in Unhinged Rant Jeff Charles
Scott Bessent Dropped a Helluva Line During His Appearance on Face the Nation Matt Vespa
Check Out the Change HHS Made to This Biden Administration Official's Portrait Amy Curtis
Slàn (Goodbye) Ireland Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement