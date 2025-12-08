Massachusetts Allows Boys to Compete in Girls' Sports, and Here's the Damage That's Done

Last month, Townhall reported how Massachusetts "grossly misinterpreting" Title IX led to boys — not "trans identifying boys" but boys — to participate in girls' sports. That meant boys were helping teams cheat their way to state championships.

It also means many girls have been denied the ability to succeed in athletics. And if you thought this was a recent phenomenon, it's not.

According to He Cheated, an organization that documents these injustices, such a thing has been happening for almost a decade, and it means a girl hasn't won a state championship in the vault in gymnastics since 2017. That's ridiculous.

The fact that there are states that bar male athletes from girls' sports while there are states that do not is actually helpful in illustrating many of the fallacies that trans activists perpetuate.



None of the trans activist claims in regards to keeping boys out of girls'… pic.twitter.com/2YmEPiD8JC — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) December 7, 2025

He Cheated also points out that all the doom-and-gloom from trans activists has not come to fruition, but all the warnings about boys competing against girls has.

They wrote in this post:

None of the trans activist claims in regards to keeping boys out of girls' sports have come to fruition in states where boys are not allowed: - "trans" people won't be able to participate in sports ("trans" identified females continue to participate on girls' teams and males have been participating on the boys' teams) - suicide rates in "trans" identified youth will go up (it hasn't) - real girls will be subject to "genital inspections" (they aren't) Meanwhile, all of the claims that women and girls make regarding boys participating in girls sports are easily observable in states where boys are allowed on girls' teams - boys have been harassing girls in locker rooms and even on the court (see "Becky" Pepper Jackson, "Lazuli" Clark, Derek Cannuscio, etc.) - girls have been injured by male athletes (see Payton McNabb, the Collegiate Charter of Lowell girls' basketball team, the female athlete who had her season ended by Aaron Lester, etc.) - boys have stolen awards and opportunities (over 200 high school awards meant for girls have gone to boys) - boys have won over 740 high school girls' competitions, including 57 state championship titles. - where boys are given unrestricted access to girls' sports, they push girls off the podium entirely

"How have we let this continue for so long?" the group asked.

And it's all thanks to Massachusetts' law and their version of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

A note, in Massachusetts, boys win girls' gymnastics state vault titles because the state's Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) allows boys to play on girls' teams if their school lacks a boys' equivalent, and with declining participation in high school boys' gymnastics, boys often join… — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 7, 2025

Thank goodness the ERA was never ratified nationally.

Wait, am I understanding these results correctly? The top three in the women's division are all boys? pic.twitter.com/SYci7mVvCJ — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) December 7, 2025

Yes they are.

If there is not a gymnastics team for males, why not just have the males score separate from the girls at the same meet? — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) December 8, 2025

Because that would make sense, and governments don't do that.

"in Massachusetts, there has not been a female state champion in the vault in gymnastics since 2017. Boys have won the past 7 "girls'" state vault titles.”

Led by self-styled, The People's Governor, LGBTQ± People's Pride is the biggest celebration of the year in Massachusetts. https://t.co/J50mPbnAxS pic.twitter.com/T5BfmMFzYi — Jeffrey May (@iamjeffreygmay) December 7, 2025

Governor Maura Healey doesn't care about girls in her state.

For the crowd that insists on it's not happening or not a big deal. Stop the trans madness and protect girls and women again! https://t.co/LXALzgfxvH — Eckhart (@MoCoAdvocate) December 8, 2025

The Left always goes through cycles. They'll say something like this isn't happening, then pivot to "it's happening, but not much," then move to "yes, it's happening, and it's a good thing." Every single time.

These statistics speak for themselves. Activists trying to abolish sex segregated sports are excluding girls & destroying sports for females. When you continue to bend over & stick your head of denial in the sand? We can all view your entitled arses on show. https://t.co/nHQIlHOrrx — CrumbledCubes (@CrumbledBovril) December 7, 2025

The Boston Globe ran an op-ed about abolishing sex-segregated sports, which means no woman would ever achieve greatness in athletics again. Imagine a world without Venus and Serena Williams, or Tonya Harding, or Nancy Kerrigan. That's what the Left wants.

