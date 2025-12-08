Zohran Mamdani Intructs New Yorkers on How to Violate Federal Law

New York's socialist Mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, released a new video yesterday. The good news is, he wasn't begging for money this time. The bad news is that he was advocating for breaking federal law.

Advertisement

In the video, Mamdani tells New Yorkers — both illegal and otherwise — how to evade ICE.

Know your rights. Protect your neighbors.



New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants. pic.twitter.com/nuntRzgEwq — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) December 7, 2025

In the video, which also had Spanish subtitles, Mamdani says, "Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors. As Mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker, and that includes the more than three million immigrants who call this city their home."

Of course, this isn't true. Mamdani had no interest in protecting the rights of Jewish New Yorkers after a mob of pro-Palestinian activists descended on the Park East Synagogue a few weeks ago. Instead, he blamed them for "violating international law." He also has no interest in protecting the rights of New Yorkers from career criminals, instead planning to defund the police and stop sending law enforcement to domestic violence calls.

He's also conflating illegal and legal immigrants.

Mamdani continues, "But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights. If you encounter ICE, these are the things that every New Yorker should know. First, ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge...If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, 'I do not consent to entry' and the right to keep your door closed."

Then, Mamdani gave another example of ICE paperwork. "Sometimes, ICE will show paperwork that looks like this and tell you they have the right to arrest you," showing an order for deportation. "That is false," Mamdani says. "ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you're being detained, you may always ask, 'Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you."

"You are legally allowed to film ICE," Mamdani adds, "as long as you do not interfere with an arrest. It is important to remain calm during any interaction with ICE or law enforcement. Do not impede their investigation, resist arrest, or run."

That may be the only sensible part of this video.

"One last thing," Mamdani continues, "New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest. And when I'm Mayor, I will protect that right."

Fun fact: international law doesn't acknowledge a right to free speech or protest.

"New York will always welcome immigrants," Mamdani says. "And I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters."

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.