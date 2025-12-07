Guess How Many Democrats Voted Against Protecting Our Schools From Chinese Influence

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has significant influence in America. Not only online, thanks to TikTok, but they've also bought a lot of American schools, offering a better education at affordable prices — with a side of communist propaganda, of course.

Democrats have spent years warning about foreign interference in our elections and elsewhere, but when Congress voted on the PROTECT Our Kids Act, a bill that would withhold federal education dollars from CCP-funded schools, 164 Democrats voted against.

The House just passed the PROTECT Our Kids Act—legislation that combats foreign interference by prohibiting federal education funds from being given to any school that receives CCP funding.



164 House Democrats voted against it. Apparently, they want CCP money in our schools.… pic.twitter.com/rP2xL2nxsO — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) December 4, 2025

"Apparently, they want CCP money in our schools. Disturbing," Self wrote on X.

Here's more from the House Select Committee on the CCP:

This week, the House of Representatives passed three bills to safeguard America’s K–12 classrooms from the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. The PROTECT Our Kids Act (H.R. 1069), the CLASS Act (H.R. 1005), and the TRACE Act (H.R. 1049) together strengthen transparency, block adversarial funding streams, and reinforce protections for American students and their families. The bill all passed with bipartisan support. Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) said: "China wants to influence what American students learn in classrooms from kindergarten through college. These commonsense bills will protect them from Chinese propaganda and shine a light on how China tries to influence our education system. The CCP would love to stop Americans from learning about its horrific Cultural Revolution, its slaughter of innocent students at Tiananmen Square, its genocide of Uyghurs, and its authoritarian plans for the future. These bills will empower parents and prohibit China’s influence in our classrooms so American students can learn the truth about the CCP." Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said: “This week’s House passage of the PROTECT Our Kids Act, the TRACE Act, and the CLASS Act are victories for America’s parents, students, education system, and our national security. We will not allow foreign nations or adversaries – particularly the Chinese Communist Party – to infiltrate U.S. schools to fund and influence what American students learn. These three important measures improve transparency, strengthen parental rights, and ensure America’s classrooms remain free from harmful foreign propaganda. House Republicans will continue acting decisively to protect America’s next generation and preserve the integrity of our education system.”

It was amazing that Democrats objected to this.

.@grok, is there *anything* that makes @TheDemocrats look any less terrible? — Dr. Oren Amitay (@docamitay) December 4, 2025

There is not.

Never thought I’d see the day we have to pass a bill to keep the CCP out of K-12... this logic should cover every foreign adversary, not just China. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) December 4, 2025

Not limiting it to China was a common refrain.

Why are you limiting it to China? No foreign countries should be able to invest in our schools. Schools cannot promote America greatness if they’re funded by opposing interests. Why do our elected leaders continue to fail us? — Stacy (@stacyinthesouth) December 4, 2025

The frustration is real and palpable.

So, do we vehemently dislike DEMOCRATS or BLOWHARD MEDIA more? https://t.co/vttSUbwGT1 pic.twitter.com/Ao8rF2LxsZ — JD4RD (@dun37170363) December 5, 2025

Why choose just one?

