President Trump Is Right About Tim Walz
This Media Outlet Just Sued the Pentagon Over its New Policy
VIP
Jewish Parents Furious at School Over Muslim Club's Pro-Hamas Display
Pope Leo Tells Europeans Worried About Islam to Be Less Fearful
VIP
Occam's Bazooka
Tech Billionaire Drops $6.25 Billion Donation to Jump-Start Trump Accounts for 25 Million...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 297: Biblical Time Keeping – BC and AD...
The Dangerous Joy of Christmas: Standing With Persecuted Christians This Season
America First, Christian Nationalism, and Antisemitism
VIP
Illegal Alien, Son Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking 75 Firearms
Man Who Set Fire To Train With Victim Inside Face 40 Years in...
Former High-Level DEA Official Charged With Narcoterrorism in Alleged Plot to Aid CJNG...
Florida Man Convicted of Attempted Murder of Two Federal Officers in ATF Raid
DOJ Settlement Forces Constellation to Sell Six Power Plants in $26.6B Calpine Merger
Tipsheet

Guess How Many Democrats Voted Against Protecting Our Schools From Chinese Influence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 07, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has significant influence in America. Not only online, thanks to TikTok, but they've also bought a lot of American schools, offering a better education at affordable prices — with a side of communist propaganda, of course. 

Advertisement

Democrats have spent years warning about foreign interference in our elections and elsewhere, but when Congress voted on the PROTECT Our Kids Act, a bill that would withhold federal education dollars from CCP-funded schools, 164 Democrats voted against.

"Apparently, they want CCP money in our schools. Disturbing," Self wrote on X.

Here's more from the House Select Committee on the CCP:

This week, the House of Representatives passed three bills to safeguard America’s K–12 classrooms from the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. The PROTECT Our Kids Act (H.R. 1069), the CLASS Act (H.R. 1005), and the TRACE Act (H.R. 1049) together strengthen transparency, block adversarial funding streams, and reinforce protections for American students and their families. The bill all passed with bipartisan support.

Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) said: "China wants to influence what American students learn in classrooms from kindergarten through college. These commonsense bills will protect them from Chinese propaganda and shine a light on how China tries to influence our education system. The CCP would love to stop Americans from learning about its horrific Cultural Revolution, its slaughter of innocent students at Tiananmen Square, its genocide of Uyghurs, and its authoritarian plans for the future. These bills will empower parents and prohibit China’s influence in our classrooms so American students can learn the truth about the CCP."

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said: “This week’s House passage of the PROTECT Our Kids Act, the TRACE Act, and the CLASS Act are victories for America’s parents, students, education system, and our national security. We will not allow foreign nations or adversaries – particularly the Chinese Communist Party – to infiltrate U.S. schools to fund and influence what American students learn. These three important measures improve transparency, strengthen parental rights, and ensure America’s classrooms remain free from harmful foreign propaganda. House Republicans will continue acting decisively to protect America’s next generation and preserve the integrity of our education system.”

Recommended

President Trump Is Right About Tim Walz Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

CHINA COMMUNISM EDUCATION FOREIGN POLICY NATIONAL SECURITY

It was amazing that Democrats objected to this.

There is not.

Not limiting it to China was a common refrain.

The frustration is real and palpable.

Why choose just one?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Is Right About Tim Walz Derek Hunter
Naval Lawyer Delivers a Kill Shot to the Left's Uproar Over Trump's Airstrikes on Narco-Terrorists Matt Vespa
Damning Watchdog Report Reveals 'Large-Scale Systemic Failures' Leading to Obamacare Subsidy Fraud Amy Curtis
Former High-Level DEA Official Charged With Narcoterrorism in Alleged Plot to Aid CJNG Cartel Scott McClallen
Occam's Bazooka Alan Joseph Bauer
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 297: Biblical Time Keeping – BC and AD Versus BCE and CE Myra Kahn Adams

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Is Right About Tim Walz Derek Hunter
Advertisement