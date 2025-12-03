Senator Slotkin Doubles Down on Debunked WaPo Story About Secretary Hegseth

Michigan's Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin must not read The New York Times. If she did, she would know that the paper blew The Washington Post's lie-filled, "anonymously sourced" piece on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth out of the water yesterday.

Instead, Slotkin is doubling down on attacking Hegseth and using the debunked WaPo article to do it.

At the Pentagon, the buck stops with the Secretary of Defense. Period.



True leaders own the calls they make and take responsibility for their actions. Secretary Hegseth should release the full video of the strike and lay out publicly what happened, without throwing the… pic.twitter.com/MbsLPqsCqV — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) December 2, 2025

Her post reads:

True leaders own the calls they make and take responsibility for their actions. Secretary Hegseth should release the full video of the strike and lay out publicly what happened, without throwing the uniformed military under the bus. Since Signalgate back in the spring, Secretary Hegseth’s leadership has been a distraction from the critical missions of our military, and I called for him to resign then. The President himself yesterday told the country that he would not have wanted a second strike. If this reporting is true, President Trump should fire the Secretary, as he did other underperforming cabinet members in his first Administration.

The WaPo reporting is not true, of course. But when did Slotkin let facts get in the way of a good narrative? She wants Trump gone and wants Hegseth fired. She'll use whatever she can to justify her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Thankfully, social media users dragged Slotkin for her seditious behavior and lies.

In the Senate, the buck stops with the Senators who suggest sedition. Period.



True leaders of the sedition suggestion cabal own the calls they make and take responsibility for their actions... — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 2, 2025

We notice Slotkin isn't taking responsibility for her attacks on President Trump, Hegseth, and our military — even after an Islamic terrorist shot two National Guardsmen in D.C. last week. One, Sarah Beckstrom, died of her injuries and the other, Andrew Wolfe, is still hospitalized in serious condition.

The NY Times debunked this https://t.co/zYyqFBfLL2 — Good for what Ginger Ales Ya (@KMW_main) December 2, 2025

Slotkin is ignoring that. On purpose.

Reminding us once again that under certain circumstances, native-born citizens of the US can have their citizenship removed. I always that Ilhan would be first, but starting with Elissa is fine. https://t.co/mt40CyLAWC — karmasahn (@karmasahn) December 3, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

This was a made up hoax, you should look in to it. https://t.co/n2AErBEXhH — Haymoose (@haymoose) December 2, 2025

Nah, she's got her narrative and she's rolling with it.

Now, run us through the “kill list” Obama had. You remember those right? He ordered drone strikes in a wedding where woman and children were incinerated, even killed some Americans, but that’s just fine huh. https://t.co/O5nSZHm3ET — Dennis Keller (@DennisK28148697) December 2, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It was a made up story. Stop lying. https://t.co/MklEeYqlFG — Haz (@Michael_Haz) December 2, 2025

She can't. The lies are all they have to try and sink the Trump administration.

