Tipsheet

Senator Slotkin Doubles Down on Debunked WaPo Story About Secretary Hegseth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 03, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Michigan's Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin must not read The New York Times. If she did, she would know that the paper blew The Washington Post's lie-filled, "anonymously sourced" piece on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth out of the water yesterday.

Instead, Slotkin is doubling down on attacking Hegseth and using the debunked WaPo article to do it.

Her post reads:

True leaders own the calls they make and take responsibility for their actions. Secretary Hegseth should release the full video of the strike and lay out publicly what happened, without throwing the uniformed military under the bus.

Since Signalgate back in the spring, Secretary Hegseth’s leadership has been a distraction from the critical missions of our military, and I called for him to resign then. The President himself yesterday told the country that he would not have wanted a second strike.

If this reporting is true, President Trump should fire the Secretary, as he did other underperforming cabinet members in his first Administration.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH WASHINGTON POST

The WaPo reporting is not true, of course. But when did Slotkin let facts get in the way of a good narrative? She wants Trump gone and wants Hegseth fired. She'll use whatever she can to justify her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Thankfully, social media users dragged Slotkin for her seditious behavior and lies.

We notice Slotkin isn't taking responsibility for her attacks on President Trump, Hegseth, and our military — even after an Islamic terrorist shot two National Guardsmen in D.C. last week. One, Sarah Beckstrom, died of her injuries and the other, Andrew Wolfe, is still hospitalized in serious condition.

Slotkin is ignoring that. On purpose.

Harsh, but fair.

Nah, she's got her narrative and she's rolling with it.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

She can't. The lies are all they have to try and sink the Trump administration.

