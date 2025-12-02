What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Tipsheet

Guess How Many Illegal Immigrants Received Social Security Numbers From the Biden Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 02, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

We're pretty sure the Democrats told us that illegal immigrants weren't receiving Social Security numbers (but they were somehow paying taxes and contributing to the economy). In 2021, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), "Undocumented immigrants do not have social security numbers, and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period."

Social Security numbers make it possible to get things like loans, bank accounts, jobs, and government benefits — all things Democrats also said illegal immigrants weren't getting, like those stimulus relief checks.

Turns out Durbin, and his fellow Democrats, were lying.

In fact, under the Biden-Harris administration, millions of illegal immigrants and "non-citizens" received Social Security numbers.

Insane.

This was something Elon Musk and DOGE pointed out back in March, according to Fox News:

Elon Musk shared a chart during a get-out-the-vote rally in Wisconsin over the weekend, which he claimed showed millions of noncitizens received Social Security numbers during former President Joe Biden's tenure. 

The event came just a day-and-a-half before polls opened in a contentious state judicial race. 

The Sunday town hall garnered a lot of attention Monday over Musk's move to hand out $1 million checks to two Wisconsin voters who signed a petition calling for an end to "activist judges," after the state's Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge arguing the sweepstakes was unlawful.

After handing out the money, Musk brought friend and DOGE colleague Antonio Gracias on stage to discuss the work he has done with the federal government's Social Security system. Shortly after Gracias joined Musk, a large graphic that read, "New Non-Citizen Social Security Numbers Issued," was illuminated on the screen behind them.

...

Gracias was referring to the total number of noncitizens who received Social Security numbers between FY 2021 and FY 2025. The chart showed a steady year-over-year increase under Biden, reaching more than 2 million in FY 2024, which ended on Sept. 30.

FY23 saw roughly 1 million noncitizens issued Social Security numbers, as did FY25, which began in October and will end in September of this year.

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN SOCIAL SECURITY

We'll be very curious to see what FY26 numbers will show. We're betting there will be a significant decline.

Far too many.

This shouldn't be hard to do. When this writer's father died in April 2020, the Social Security Administration wrongly pulled back his March 2020 Social Security payment. It was eventually returned, but that made it clear the government can do this.

Democrats lied.

Democrats aren't opposing ICE and deportations just because they like illegals and hate President Trump. They're doing it because they need those votes.

If we just tax American workers more, that'll fix the problem.

Not.

If you notice this and complain about it, you're racist. That's the Democratic Party line.

