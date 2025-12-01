VIP
Is Minnesota's DHS Deleting Data to Hide Fraud?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Earlier, we brought you an eye-opening report about Minnesota's rampant fraud. Most of it comes from the Somali community, and the rot goes all the way up to Governor Tim Walz. Walz not only knows about the fraud, alleges the group of state employees behind the Minnesota_DHS X account, but is reportedly actively punishing whistleblowers. Even The New York Times can't ignore Walz's massive leadership failure.

But the story gets even worse. The DHS account is also alleging that DHS, under the leadership of temporary Commissioner Shireen Gandhi, is deleting data to hide information from the public.

"What we are aware of is that Shireen is untrustworthy and as chief compliance officer during the years of fraud, has failed miserably," the group wrote on X. "Right now, DHS is quietly deleting data under the guise of data migration or systems enhancements. We’re finding many documents becoming untraceable."

"Data going missing, documents vanishing, meeting notes where leadership decisions are made are now gone - especially our OneNote files," the post continued. "What’s apparent is that Shireen Gandhi doesn’t want outsiders to see what happens behind DHS walls as seen with her feeble excuses and vehement opposition against external auditing agencies coming into DHS."

It also seems Gandhi is opposed to the establishment of an Office of Inspector General.

Here's more from KSTP.com:

Related:

DHS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Minnesota Department of Human Services Interim Commissioner Shireen Gandhi sent a letter to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and expressed legal concern over a proposed bill to create an Office of Inspector General.

In the letter, Gandhi told lawmakers duplicative investigations could jeopardize fraud investigations and federal funding — specifically Medicaid funding.

“Duplicative investigatory functions would increase the likelihood for provider abrasion and compromised investigations, undermining our shared policy goal of rooting out bad actors and the fiscal impact includes potential loss of federal funding,” wrote Ghandi.

Sen. Mike Kreun, (R) Blaine, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that general counsel for the state Senate told the committee that federal funding would not be in jeopardy if the Office of Inspector General was created.

Simply incredible levels of corruption in Minnesota.

If Elon Musk hadn't bought Twitter, how much traction would this story have gotten? Not much.

We all know why.

Minnesota has laws on the books concerning the retention of documents by state agencies. Under the state's Official Records Act and records-management statutes, DHS cannot simply delete files and records unless it follows the formal retention schedule outlined in state law. That schedule is a minimum of five years, and might be longer if public money is involved.

Others pointed out that it might be possible to retrieve records even if some at DHS think they've deleted them.

We won't lie. It would be hilarious if someone was able to dig up these files with a few clicks of a mouse.

It's perfectly reasonable to make this intuitive leap. As The New York Times pointed out, many Democrats in the Minnesota state government were hesitant to pursue fraud investigations because they didn't want to appear racist and like they were "targeting" the Somali nonprofits that are bilking taxpayers for billions.

This isn't the last we've heard of this story, and it appears the entire fraud scandal is about to blow up in a very big way on the national stage.

And to think — Democrats wanted Tim Walz to be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

