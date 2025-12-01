Is Minnesota's DHS Deleting Data to Hide Fraud?

Earlier, we brought you an eye-opening report about Minnesota's rampant fraud. Most of it comes from the Somali community, and the rot goes all the way up to Governor Tim Walz. Walz not only knows about the fraud, alleges the group of state employees behind the Minnesota_DHS X account, but is reportedly actively punishing whistleblowers. Even The New York Times can't ignore Walz's massive leadership failure.

Advertisement

But the story gets even worse. The DHS account is also alleging that DHS, under the leadership of temporary Commissioner Shireen Gandhi, is deleting data to hide information from the public.

As we’ve shared in past, Shireen Gandhi is an instrument of Tim Walz and cannot be trusted to lead the DHS, whether temporary or otherwise. Since 2017, we’ve seen astronomical fraud, worse than even the 2014 fraud scandals, that have gone unchecked. What we are aware of is that… — Minnesota Department of Human Service Employees (@Minnesota_DHS) December 1, 2025

"What we are aware of is that Shireen is untrustworthy and as chief compliance officer during the years of fraud, has failed miserably," the group wrote on X. "Right now, DHS is quietly deleting data under the guise of data migration or systems enhancements. We’re finding many documents becoming untraceable."

"Data going missing, documents vanishing, meeting notes where leadership decisions are made are now gone - especially our OneNote files," the post continued. "What’s apparent is that Shireen Gandhi doesn’t want outsiders to see what happens behind DHS walls as seen with her feeble excuses and vehement opposition against external auditing agencies coming into DHS."

It also seems Gandhi is opposed to the establishment of an Office of Inspector General.

Here's more from KSTP.com:



Minnesota Department of Human Services Interim Commissioner Shireen Gandhi sent a letter to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and expressed legal concern over a proposed bill to create an Office of Inspector General. In the letter, Gandhi told lawmakers duplicative investigations could jeopardize fraud investigations and federal funding — specifically Medicaid funding. “Duplicative investigatory functions would increase the likelihood for provider abrasion and compromised investigations, undermining our shared policy goal of rooting out bad actors and the fiscal impact includes potential loss of federal funding,” wrote Ghandi. Sen. Mike Kreun, (R) Blaine, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that general counsel for the state Senate told the committee that federal funding would not be in jeopardy if the Office of Inspector General was created.

Simply incredible levels of corruption in Minnesota.

I find it amazing in today social media world that we can even get this story out without it being quashed.



You all fully know this is the TIP of the iceberg. 🧊❄️ — Tony (@TonyDGianino) December 1, 2025

If Elon Musk hadn't bought Twitter, how much traction would this story have gotten? Not much.

Advertisement

We all know why.

MINNESOTA



Nov. 30, 2025



Right now, DHS is quietly deleting data under the guise of data migration or systems enhancements. We’re finding many documents becoming untraceable.



Note: I wonder if WA STATE government does the SAME thing?



Post by Minnesota Dept of Human Services: https://t.co/ylwDBkBvsq pic.twitter.com/v5PnBPDMvX — S.A. Dupres (@Susan_Dupres) December 1, 2025

Minnesota has laws on the books concerning the retention of documents by state agencies. Under the state's Official Records Act and records-management statutes, DHS cannot simply delete files and records unless it follows the formal retention schedule outlined in state law. That schedule is a minimum of five years, and might be longer if public money is involved.

Others pointed out that it might be possible to retrieve records even if some at DHS think they've deleted them.

Getting juicy up in here! You THINK you can delete files…but skilled people can usually find them. And MN DHS can preserve files. https://t.co/vvpE7X1cJO — Rebecca Bee (@BecccaBeeHealth) December 1, 2025

Deleting files doesn't work. People really need to learn about IT.



Any low-level help desk could snapshot this data and get it back. https://t.co/ibPar5sAqE — Jennifer Zeller (@ZellerZelle18) December 1, 2025

We won't lie. It would be hilarious if someone was able to dig up these files with a few clicks of a mouse.

Advertisement

Tim Walz’ Minnesota is moving fast to hide the Islamic Fraud:



“DHS is quietly deleting data under the guise of data migration or systems enhancements. We’re finding many documents becoming untraceable.” https://t.co/vORLVagrFY — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) December 1, 2025

It's perfectly reasonable to make this intuitive leap. As The New York Times pointed out, many Democrats in the Minnesota state government were hesitant to pursue fraud investigations because they didn't want to appear racist and like they were "targeting" the Somali nonprofits that are bilking taxpayers for billions.

This isn't the last we've heard of this story, and it appears the entire fraud scandal is about to blow up in a very big way on the national stage.

And to think — Democrats wanted Tim Walz to be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.