'Closed in Its Entirety:' President Trump Issues Warning About Venezuelan Airspace

On November 19, President Trump greenlit CIA operations in Venezuela, and the Ford carrier group arrived in the Caribbean to fight drug trafficking from the South American nation.

That move could "lay the groundwork for further military action against Venezuela," according to people briefed on the matter. The U.S. has conducted nearly two dozen strikes against narco-terrorist vessels heading out of Venezuela, resulting in the deaths of at least 79 people.

This morning, President Trump issued a warning on Truth Social about Venezuelan airspace being closed.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump warns 'all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers' to consider Venezuelan airspace closed pic.twitter.com/zJVWmsU4af — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2025

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers," the post read, "please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

Here's more from Fox Business:

Trump's comments come about a week after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned airlines about flying over Venezuela . The FAA issued a notice urging airlines to "exercise caution" due to the "potentially hazardous situation" in the region. "Operators are advised to exercise caution when operating in the Maiquetia flight information region at all altitudes due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela," the FAA advisory had said. "Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," it added, requesting airlines to provide at least 72-hour advance notice to the FAA if they plan to fly through the area. Some international airlines then canceled their flights to Venezuela following the FAA's warning.

The airstrikes on narco-terrorist vessels have been the focus of Democrats' attacks on President Trump and his "illegal orders" in recent days.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post ran a story about one of the airstrikes and claimed Secretary of War Hegseth gave "illegal orders" to kill the narco-terrorists.

If you want to know why Hegseth is panicking about reminders that there is accountably for giving or carrying out illegal orders, it’s likely because he knows he has given illegal orders to murder people. https://t.co/lchjGpezIH — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 28, 2025

That's a narrative Democrats gladly ran with, likely to distract from the "Seditious Six" whose rhetoric may have inspired Islamic terrorist Rahmanullah Lakanwal to shoot two National Guard members in D.C. the day before Thanksgiving. One of them, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, succumbed to her injuries on Thanksgiving Day.

Department of War Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson called the report "Fake News from phony politicians."

Don’t buy the Fake News from phony politicians.



Every lethal kinetic strike against narco-terrorists is:



1) Completely legal

2) Conducted against the operations of a Designated Terrorist Organization

3) In defense of vital U.S. national interests https://t.co/z1LL6IZgdW — Kingsley Wilson (@PressSecDOW) November 29, 2025

She added that every strike against the narco-terrorists is "completely legal," "conducted against the operations of a Designated Terrorist Organization," and "in defense of vital U.S. national interests."

We told the Washington Post that this entire narrative was false yesterday.

These people just fabricate anonymously sourced stories out of whole cloth.

Fake News is the enemy of the people. https://t.co/CgpNBfb2gf — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 29, 2025

What President Trump's announcement means, of course, remains to be seen. Townhall will keep you posted.

