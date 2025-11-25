Former Rolling Stone Editor Says the Dems' Illegal Orders Stunt Reminds Him of...
Tipsheet

Total Failure: Gavin Newsom Pulls the Plug on Broken $450M 911 System

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 25, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

It boggles the mind that California Governor Gavin Newsom has a shot at being not only the next Democratic Party nominee for President, but that he could actually win and rule over us all.

Anyone who is paying attention knows that Newsom, both as mayor of San Francisco and as governor, has driven California into the ground. It has some of the highest taxes, the highest cost of living, and the worst crime in the nation. It's also corrupt to the core.

Back in January, Newsom and his Democratic pals used the Pacific Palisades wildfire (made worse by their malfeasance in office) to raise money for ActBlue. FireAid raised over $100M for victims of the fires, but that money went to "nonprofits." 

In 2019, Newsom announced upgrades to the state's 911 system. But the rollout was plagued with problems, and now the entire program — which cost Cali taxpayers almost half a billion dollars — is being scrapped.

Here's more:

California, a state that prides itself on being the epicenter of technology, has taught an absolute masterclass in bureaucratic incompetence — scrapping a new 911 system that cost more than $450 million in taxpayer money.

The staggering sum, which ballooned from initial estimates in 2019, was poured into the “Next Generation 911” project meant to modernize the state’s antiquated 1970’s-era emergency line. Six years later, the state’s emergency services agency (Cal OES) has thrown in the towel, declaring the initial regional design a complete failure.

In the midst of catastrophic wildfires and constant earthquake threats, residents will have to wait until at least 2030 for a modern functioning emergency system. As officials admit they have to essentially start over, taxpayers will have to foot the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars more.

At the core of the disaster was the state’s decision to implement a regionalized 911 system, dividing California into four operational sectors. While the idea behind it was to prevent a single point of failure, the execution was a mess.

2030 is only four years away. We wouldn't hold our breath for the state of California to get its act together by then. Especially not with the current crop of Democrats elbowing to replace the term-limited Newsom.

Now imagine that on a national scale.

Where did all that money go?

Government is the only place where people can fail upwards.

Actress, director, and producer Justine Bateman laid out Newsom's costly failures:

"How this guy isn't in jail for failure to execute fiduciary responsibility with our tax dollars is a total mystery," Bateman wrote.

It's because he's (D)ifferent.

