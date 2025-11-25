Total Failure: Gavin Newsom Pulls the Plug on Broken $450M 911 System

It boggles the mind that California Governor Gavin Newsom has a shot at being not only the next Democratic Party nominee for President, but that he could actually win and rule over us all.

Anyone who is paying attention knows that Newsom, both as mayor of San Francisco and as governor, has driven California into the ground. It has some of the highest taxes, the highest cost of living, and the worst crime in the nation. It's also corrupt to the core.

Back in January, Newsom and his Democratic pals used the Pacific Palisades wildfire (made worse by their malfeasance in office) to raise money for ActBlue. FireAid raised over $100M for victims of the fires, but that money went to "nonprofits."

In 2019, Newsom announced upgrades to the state's 911 system. But the rollout was plagued with problems, and now the entire program — which cost Cali taxpayers almost half a billion dollars — is being scrapped.

Gavin Newscum spent $450 million in taxpayer dollars for a new 911 system.



They just announced they’re scrapping it because the design was a total failure.



$450 million down the drain.



The only thing Newscum excels at is wasting tax dollars on bad projects. pic.twitter.com/stNy0Pf0Ss — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

Here's more:

California, a state that prides itself on being the epicenter of technology, has taught an absolute masterclass in bureaucratic incompetence — scrapping a new 911 system that cost more than $450 million in taxpayer money. The staggering sum, which ballooned from initial estimates in 2019, was poured into the “Next Generation 911” project meant to modernize the state’s antiquated 1970’s-era emergency line. Six years later, the state’s emergency services agency (Cal OES) has thrown in the towel, declaring the initial regional design a complete failure. In the midst of catastrophic wildfires and constant earthquake threats, residents will have to wait until at least 2030 for a modern functioning emergency system. As officials admit they have to essentially start over, taxpayers will have to foot the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars more. At the core of the disaster was the state’s decision to implement a regionalized 911 system, dividing California into four operational sectors. While the idea behind it was to prevent a single point of failure, the execution was a mess.

2030 is only four years away. We wouldn't hold our breath for the state of California to get its act together by then. Especially not with the current crop of Democrats elbowing to replace the term-limited Newsom.

Newsom has wasted about $10B on free healthcare for illegals this year.



California is $1.6T in debt.



Need I say more? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 24, 2025

Now imagine that on a national scale.

It’s just like their train project. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) November 24, 2025

Where did all that money go?

It doesn't matter if it is leadership in government or the private sector causing a half a billion dollar loss is never followed by termination with extreme prejudice it is mostly a lateral move or a promotion at best. https://t.co/O6xfO1Hxj6 — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) November 25, 2025

Government is the only place where people can fail upwards.

Actress, director, and producer Justine Bateman laid out Newsom's costly failures:

The only triumph CA Gov Newsom has accomplished is losing billions of our tax dollars. If he runs for US President, don't let him anywhere near that office.

- 911 system ($450 million, below)

- Train to Nowhere ($17 billion gone)

- Fraudulent unemployment checks ($30 billion… https://t.co/RR6lw4g74B — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 25, 2025

"How this guy isn't in jail for failure to execute fiduciary responsibility with our tax dollars is a total mystery," Bateman wrote.

It's because he's (D)ifferent.

