When It Comes to Epstein Associations, Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Clear Double Standard

Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) made the absurd claim that his colleague, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), was simply taking a phone call from a "constituent" when she was being coached by Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 Congressional hearing.

Here's some of what Townhall's Jeff Charles wrote:

While speaking on the House floor, Rasking claimed Republicans “want to give them another headline” and are attacking Plaskett “for taking a phone call from her constituent, Jeffrey Epstein, in the middle of a hearing. “And of course, I don’t think there’s any rule here against taking phone calls in a hearing,” he added. Yeah, but when this “constituent” is a sex trafficker, it’s going to raise some concerns about justice, Jamie. The lawmaker further stated that Plaskett’s responses to Epstein were only routine and that she “welcomes information that helps her get at the truth.” He claimed his colleague has spent her career fighting against sex traffickers.

It's as breathtaking in its brazenness as it is in its hypocrisy. For weeks, Democrats have railed against President Trump and Republicans over the Epstein files. Both Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) and Eric Swalwell (CA-14) have accused Republicans of running a "pedophile protection ring," and the narrative that President Trump is a pedophile has taken hold in Leftist social media circles.

Democrats believe any acquaintance with Epstein makes someone guilty by association, but only if that person has an (R) after his name. And there's no better illustration of this than Jamie Raskin himself, who was singing a very different tune about being connected to Epstein when Donald Trump was involved.

Raskin when talking about Trump: Esptein is a child s*x trafficking mastermind.



Raskin when talking about Plaskett: Epstein is a constituent. I have no idea what the ethical transgression is here. pic.twitter.com/DwY2i2UW0d — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2025

In the first half of the 30-second video, Raskin says, "One thing he's clearly doing is changing the subject from a different form of crime, which is child sex trafficking, which Jeffrey Epstein was a mastermind of...Donald Trump's name apparently appears throughout the Epstein files."

It then jumps to Raskin's recent comments. "They've arraigned a Democratic member for taking a phone call from her constituent, Jeffrey Epstein, in the middle of a hearing. I still don't see what the charge is. Where is the ethical transgression?"

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

