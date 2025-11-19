The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding
Jill Filipovic Admits It: Democrats Need Illegal Immigrants as a Permanent Underclass

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 19, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The prevailing argument from the Left and their opposition to immigration enforcement has been, in a word, racist. It's also an eye-opening glimpse into how they really feel about illegal immigrants.

In short, they want to keep illegals in the country to have low-wage workers to do the less-than-glamorous jobs like picking crops and building houses.

It's the same argument Democrats used when they opposed the abolition of slavery, and it's highly ironic coming from the party that demands a "living wage" for workers (which makes things more expensive for everyone).

Filipovic was roasted for this assertion. Who needs someone to clean their one-bedroom apartment?

She does not realize that, nor does she care.

Most Americans clean their own houses, ones far bigger than a one-bedroom apartment.

Always and invariably.

A permanent underclass that will help them win elections.

All of it.

It's the same mentality.

It's not hard to do, really.

