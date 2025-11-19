Jill Filipovic Admits It: Democrats Need Illegal Immigrants as a Permanent Underclass

The prevailing argument from the Left and their opposition to immigration enforcement has been, in a word, racist. It's also an eye-opening glimpse into how they really feel about illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

In short, they want to keep illegals in the country to have low-wage workers to do the less-than-glamorous jobs like picking crops and building houses.

It's the same argument Democrats used when they opposed the abolition of slavery, and it's highly ironic coming from the party that demands a "living wage" for workers (which makes things more expensive for everyone).

If you would like to pay $30 for a pint of strawberries, $700 for someone to clean your one-bedroom apartment, and $100,000 for a new roof on your normal-sized house, then deporting all undocumented people is a policy you should support. https://t.co/l3m7JyCzfP — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) November 18, 2025

Filipovic was roasted for this assertion. Who needs someone to clean their one-bedroom apartment?

This is literally the same argument that pro-slavery people made in the mid-1800s, Jill.



You realize that, right? https://t.co/T7eLmoW7mm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 18, 2025

She does not realize that, nor does she care.

A couple of thoughts:



1) You can clean your own apartment for free, you lazy turdblossom.

2) It's kind of odd that you see illegals only as existing only to serve your economic interests. You're going back to your mid-1850s roots, it appears. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 18, 2025

Most Americans clean their own houses, ones far bigger than a one-bedroom apartment.

The left always turns to slavery when cotton gets expensive — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 18, 2025

Always and invariably.

Jill did it everyone. Democrats want a permanent underclass. There it is. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/RCicDV2bUF — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 19, 2025

A permanent underclass that will help them win elections.

What’s the worst part of this?

-Elitist?

-Ridiculous math?

-Needing someone to clean your one bedroom apartment? https://t.co/OYqSRNi3Pp — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 19, 2025

All of it.

If we deport all undocumented people, get ready to pay $30 for monocle polishing, $700 to bleach your spats, and $100,000 to re-roof your normal-sized solarium. https://t.co/YN5phmvgX2 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2025

It's the same mentality.

The guys who are probably going to re-roof my house in the Spring are Poles with Green Cards. https://t.co/Bpgfp6o8AK — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) November 18, 2025

It's not hard to do, really.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.