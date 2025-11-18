Texas' Redistricting Crashes Into a Roadblock Thanks to These Federal Judges
Rich Nepo Baby Zohran Mamdani Wants a 'Better Distribution of Wealth'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 18, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

When Democratic Socialists like Zohran Mamdani talk about the distribution of wealth, they don't mean their wealth. Nor do they mean the wealth of their rich friends and donors.

What they mean is they want to redistribute the wealth of the middle class, usually by taking it in the form of higher taxes and confiscation, so that society has two classes: them (the elites) and everyone else, who is extremely poor. If you need a real-world illustration of this, look at Venezuela. That socialist nation "redistributed" wealth and now at least 70 percent of Venezuelans live in poverty.

So good luck, New York. Mamdani's coming for your wallets.

"I have many critiques of capitalism," Mamdani said. "I think ultimately, the definition for me of why I call myself a democratic socialist is the words of Dr. King. Decades ago, he said 'call it democracy or call it democratic socialism, there must better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country.'

"And that's what I'm focused on," Mamdani continued. "Is dignity and taking on income inequality. And for too long, politicians have pretended that we're spectators to that crisis of affordability. We're actually actors, and we have the choice to exacerbate it as Adams has done, or to respond to it and resolve it, as I'm planning to do."

How raising taxes on people and businesses to provide "free" stuff to others fixes affordability issues remains to be seen.

Of course. They're (D)ifferent.

Wealth isn't a zero-sum game either. It can be created, and there's no limit to it. Mamdani believes there's a fixed pool of money that must be doled out according to his political preferences.

Of course. They never give up their wealth. Mamdani's parents, for example, own a private compound in Uganda.

When does that get redistributed?

They also never believe in using government funding to send underprivileged kids to private schools. 

The looting is the point. Societies that have better health, safety, education, and jobs don't need big government.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

