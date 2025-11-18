Texas' Redistricting Crashes Into a Roadblock Thanks to These Federal Judges
This Is Why No One Trusts 'Experts' Anymore

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 18, 2025 9:45 AM
Ah, experts.

What would we do without them? Thrive as a nation, probably. Outside of journalism, there is no group of people who have done more to absolutely torch their reputations than the so-called "expert" class. It started before COVID, but the pandemic absolutely exacerbated the problems by elevating people who put their political agenda ahead of facts, logic, and science. The Left called them "experts" and demanded we trust them blindly.

How did that work out for them? Not well. Public mistrust of both the media and experts is at a historic low.

Stories like this won't help, either.

Here's more:

It’s a move that might stink to some parents, but there’s a new-age way to change a newborn’s undies. 

Drenched diapers are no longer messes that need to be ripped off a baby’s bottom posthaste, according to new advice by early childhood development researchers in Australia.

Instead, the experts encourage moms and dads to request an infant’s consent — you read that correctly — before changing their diaper.

“At the start of a nappy change, ensure your child knows what is happening,” researchers from Deakin University wrote in a November 2025 guide. “Get down to their level and say, ‘You need a nappy change,’ and then pause so they can take this in.”

But their offbeat directives for cleaning a cutie’s patootie — a task that parents often rush to “just get done,” the researchers said — don’t end there. 

“Then you can say, ‘Do you want to walk [or] crawl with me to the [changing] table, or would you like me to carry you?’” said the specialists, seemingly ignoring that newborns can’t yet actually chat up mom or dad one-on-one. “Observe their facial expressions and body language to check if they understand what is happening.”

The experts further noted: “This can be a time to help children learn about consent and how their bodies work.”

Do any of these researchers have children? Because this is not how parenthood works, nor should it work this way. Parents have authority over their children and an obligation to provide for their well-being. Changing a baby's diaper in a timely manner is one of those obligations.

What happens if the child says no to any of these requests? Are parents supposed to let the child sit in his soiled diaper until he decides to change it? Because that's neglect, and no court is going to buy the "my kid didn't consent" argument.

This is little more than anti-family claptrap meant to undermine parental authority and drive a wedge between child and parent.

This is correct, of course. And no, the "experts" didn't even think of this. Because they're not considering all the outcomes and implications. They have an agenda and are only concerned with what supports that agenda.

Consent has to be a two-way street, and the "experts" didn't think of this, either.

