What's Wrong With UK Courts? Judge Rules Young Girl Must Keep Abusive Father's Surname.

The U.K. has a very disturbing trend of minimizing the sexual assaults, rapes, and abuse of women and girls in the country, especially if the perpetrators are from a minority or migrant class. It seems the powers that be across the pond find the "crime" of being racist (or perceived as racist) is a more serious offense than actual crimes.

Now the High Court has ruled that a domestic abuser and rapist can force his daughter to keep his surname.

Here's more:

The child, known as D, has not seen her father since December 2021 but must continue carrying his surname despite his history of domestic abuse against her mother. The mother appealed the previous decision, arguing that forcing the child to bear the name was re-traumatising and contrary to the youngster’s best interests. Representing the mother, barrister Charlotte Proudman said: “It just shows that a rapist’s rights are more important than [the] victim’s.” In 2023 the family court found four “very serious” incidents of sexual abuse against the mother between 2015 and 2017.

In his ruling, the judge, Mr. Justice Peel, found that removing the surname would remove a "key part of the child's identity and heritage."

According to The Sun, the man also threatened to kill D and her mother, and the court was told he said, "There is no guarantee that if I come back here that I will not get so stressed out that I decide to pick up the knife, kill your parents first in their sleep and then kill you and [D]."

The girl has not seen her father since she was about one year old. It's unlikely she has any memory of him, let alone ties to her "identity and heritage."

Would anyone be surprised by this? No.

It's cold comfort to know the U.K. judiciary is just as crazy as ours.

Barrister Proudman further blasted the court, "This is abusive, state-sanctioned harm. You are forcing a child to bear or to continue to retain the father’s surname, the man who raped her mother. That is abuse facilitated by the court. In what world would a child want to have the name of a man who raped and abused the mother? How is that upholding important identity and links? It’s really harmful. It just shows that a rapist’s rights are more important than [the] victim and a child’s right to freedom."

