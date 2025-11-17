VIP
Adopting to New Norms
Tipsheet

60 Minutes Gets Roasted for Upcoming Story on Child Victims of School Shootings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 17, 2025 2:00 PM
Townhall Media

It's painfully clear the media are little more than stenographers and propagandists for the Left. They're also masterful emotional manipulators, as this upcoming 60 Minutes story shows.

In the promo, Anderson Cooper says, "They visited the empty rooms left behind by children killed in school shootings. Rooms that have become sanctuaries for their grieving parents, with toys and keepsakes left undisturbed."

They speak to Jada and Chad Scruggs, whose daughter Hallie was killed in 2023 at the Nashville Covenant school shooting. She was nine years old.

"All these physical things are tangible ways of reminding me she was real, she was here, she lived with us," Jada said.

It is incredibly heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to bury a child. But it's shameful that the media use such a tragedy to push an anti-gun political agenda.

Undoubtedly, the motives behind the Covenant school shooting will not be mentioned in the piece.

We doubt they'll make it, too.

We have to wonder if CBS or 60 Minutes will visit the bedrooms of Joycelyn Nungaray, Ivy Smith, and Mora Gerety. Those girls were all killed by illegal immigrants. 

We do, and we won't hold our breath waiting for that segment.

It's most definitely the latter.

The replies and quotes have been universally negative for 60 Minutes.

Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico were both killed by violent criminals set loose by activist judges. That's just two names on a very, very long list. They were both daughters.

There's a narrative here, and those individuals and their families don't help support that narrative.

