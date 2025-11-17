60 Minutes Gets Roasted for Upcoming Story on Child Victims of School Shootings

It's painfully clear the media are little more than stenographers and propagandists for the Left. They're also masterful emotional manipulators, as this upcoming 60 Minutes story shows.

Next week, 60 Minutes reports on a project imagined by CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp. They visited the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings to see what was left behind. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/0Hk8eOJ0Sp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 17, 2025

In the promo, Anderson Cooper says, "They visited the empty rooms left behind by children killed in school shootings. Rooms that have become sanctuaries for their grieving parents, with toys and keepsakes left undisturbed."

They speak to Jada and Chad Scruggs, whose daughter Hallie was killed in 2023 at the Nashville Covenant school shooting. She was nine years old.

"All these physical things are tangible ways of reminding me she was real, she was here, she lived with us," Jada said.

It is incredibly heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to bury a child. But it's shameful that the media use such a tragedy to push an anti-gun political agenda.

Eww. I feel sooooooo bad for these families. This feels like exploitation by CBS. — Deb von Otter ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 🦜 (@livefreeordeb) November 17, 2025

Undoubtedly, the motives behind the Covenant school shooting will not be mentioned in the piece.

Children killed by Leftists, and it was only possible because the Left isn't serious about protecting kids in schools.



Somehow, I doubt either of these facts will make it into the piece. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 17, 2025

We doubt they'll make it, too.

"Think of our news cast as a screaming woman running down the street with her throat cut." https://t.co/bs0nMrNqoN — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) November 17, 2025

We have to wonder if CBS or 60 Minutes will visit the bedrooms of Joycelyn Nungaray, Ivy Smith, and Mora Gerety. Those girls were all killed by illegal immigrants.

Why not choose children killed by illegal aliens? We know why. — JAG (@Drum747) November 17, 2025

We do, and we won't hold our breath waiting for that segment.

Journalism, or exploring people's grief for the newsroom's political agenda? https://t.co/OwUsrxdyor — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 17, 2025

It's most definitely the latter.

Check out this anti gun propaganda designed to prey on your emotions. Notice how they don’t talk about the scores of young people, mostly women, murdered by illegals or the massive about of gun violence in places like Chicago. That’s how you know this is propaganda. https://t.co/7dJ0FbFExL — duke (@onlyhardtakes) November 17, 2025

The replies and quotes have been universally negative for 60 Minutes.

Tell us about the bedrooms of children killed by the monsters released by activist judges, you utter hacks. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) November 17, 2025

Iryna Zarutska and Logan Federico were both killed by violent criminals set loose by activist judges. That's just two names on a very, very long list. They were both daughters.

"Journalism". You people are pathetic. Totally pathetic. How about the lives of people killed by illegals? What about the family members killed by gang bangers in Chicago? Doesn't fit the narrative does it? There are 1000% more of them then families of school shooting victims. — Constitutionalist in PR of MA (@LibertyUnion_76) November 17, 2025

There's a narrative here, and those individuals and their families don't help support that narrative.

