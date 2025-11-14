Seattle's Mayor-Elect Vows a Progressive Tax Agenda and Collectivism

Seattle elected a 43-year-old socialist named Katie Wilson as its new mayor. Wilson, a barista who relies on her wealthy parents for support, vowed to enact her socialist policies in the city, including preventing grocery stores from closing.

How, exactly, she plans to enforce that remains to be seen. But to pay for a slew of other socialist plans, she knows exactly what she'll do: raise taxes exponentially.

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson says to pay for her socialist wish list in an already unaffordable city: "I do think that we will need to pursue new progressive revenue in order to fund our priorities...There's several progressive tax options I proposed as part of my platform." pic.twitter.com/8sZpCYAjWZ — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) November 13, 2025

Wilson is inherting a significant budget deficit.

"I am very committed to making sure we are using our existing resources as effectively and efficiently as possible," Wilson said. "I am not adverse to ending spending on programs that were maybe well-intentioned when they were first implemented, but aren't fulfilling their goals."

"I do think that we will pursue new progressive revenue," she added, "in order to fund our priorities and make sure that we're delivering services to the people of Seattle. There's several progressive tax options I proposed as part of my platform. We're going to have city staff looking into developing those into legislation."

Wilson is anti-police, so we wouldn't be surprised if her "ending spending" included defunding the police.

She also emphasized government collectivism.

The next mayor of Seattle, Katie Wilson, is an open Socialist whose parents send her money for bills at 43-years-old.



She has no professional accomplishments whatsoever and didn’t start earning a regular income until her late 30s. pic.twitter.com/xQvijMv2l8 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 14, 2025

"As a progressive and as a socialist, I believe in good governance. Our government is how we act collectively, how we accomplish the things that can only be done together," Wilson said. "I believe it is a very bad thing when people begin to lose faith in the ability of their government to be responsive and effective."

"I look forward to working alongside all of the dedicated public servants who work for the city of Seattle," Wilson added. "Not just to advance a transformative policy agenda, but to make sure we are delivering basic services."

This is painful to watch. Seattle is doomed. Cowardly “moderate” Democrats who backed down in the face of destructive progressive policies led us to this place. https://t.co/OqdS7vCZjb — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 14, 2025

The Democratic Socialists of America have made it clear they intend to use the Democratic Party to install socialist candidates and socialist policies in America. They've captured New York, Minneapolis, and Seattle. When Wilson and her comrades collapse these cities, the people will suffer. Those who are rich enough to move will flee, and everything will turn into Detroit.

