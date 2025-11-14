A Kennedy Family Member Might Have a Nazi Problem
Do No Harm, American Alliance for Equal Rights File Suit Over MI Law Firm's Discriminatory Scholarships

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 14, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file

Earlier this week, Do No Harm won a major victory over the Biden administration's discriminatory "anti-racist" Medicare reimbursement rules.

Now the organization, along with the American Alliance for Equal Rights, has filed another suit against the Michigan law firm Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C., for two racially discriminatory scholarship programs.

In a statement, Do No Harm says:

The lawsuit alleges that Buckfire’s “Medical Diversity” and “Law School Diversity” scholarships violate Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which bans racial discrimination in contracting. Both scholarships require applicants to be “a member of an ethnic, racial, or other minority”; otherwise, applicants must “demonstrate[] a defined commitment to issues of diversity within their community.”

On the Buckfire & Buckfire website, the "Law School Diversity" scholarship is still active and reads, "The scholarship was created in 2013 as part of the law firm’s commitment to helping law students who are in need of financial assistance achieve their academic and professional dreams. In order to be considered for the scholarship, the student must be a member of an ethnic, racial, or other minority, or demonstrate a commitment to issues of diversity within their community. The scholarship will award $2,000 to one student selected by our scholarship selection committee."

Likewise, the website's "Medical Diversity" scholarship has the same requirement: "Applicant is a member of an ethnic, racial, or other minority or any individual who demonstrates a defined commitment to issues of diversity within their community."

The lawsuit points out that Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. is obligated by "mandated professional and ethical rules." Since 2014, the suit says 25 scholarships have been awarded, and none of the recipients are White.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Chair of Do No Harm, issued a statement about the discriminatory nature of these scholarships: "Racial discrimination has no place in healthcare – especially when it comes to training tomorrow’s physicians. Students who demonstrate the highest levels of medical knowledge and expertise should be rewarded for their merit, as opposed to elevating candidates based on immutable characteristics with no bearing on qualifications. It is particularly egregious to see such a violation from a law firm, which directly violates their code of conduct and professional obligations. We are confident that the District Court will put an end to this facially discriminatory behavior. Do No Harm remains committed to rooting out divisive identity politics from medicine wherever it rears its ugly head."

Likewise, Edward Blum of the American Alliance for Equal Rights said, "This racially exclusive scholarship is illegal. The fact that a law firm is flagrantly discriminating against certain individuals because of their race is flabbergasting. The goal of this lawsuit is not to eliminate Buckfire’s scholarships but to ensure they are based on legitimate criteria, such as financial need or merit, rather than race. There are many deserving students from all races and ethnicities who need help affording law and medical school. Excluding some of them because of their race is unfair and unlawful."

In the complaint filed, the plaintiffs are seeking an end to the race-based requirements of the scholarship program and nominal damages.

