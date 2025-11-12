Here's What We Know About the Victims of the UPS Plane Crash in Louisville

Last week, a UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, KY. The three crew members were killed in the crash, along with several people on the ground. The day after the crash, officials said that at least nine people were dead, but they expected that number to rise as first responders worked through the crash site. Now the official death toll sits at 14, and all of the victims have been publicly identified.

Identified Victims from the UPS Plane Crash



Grade A Auto Parts



CEO Sean Garber said there are three victims:

• John Loucks, 52 – known as John Boy, a heavy equipment operator.

Garber said, “He was instrumental in helping us grow and bringing those customers into things that we… pic.twitter.com/bgeMlFF5TZ — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) November 9, 2025

Here's more from WTVQ:

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg has confirmed that all victims of the UPS cargo plane crash near the airport have now been located. In a post on X, Greenberg said that 13 victims recovered at the crash site match the total number of missing persons reported to Louisville Metro Police. Combined with the plane’s crew, officials now believe the total number of fatalities stands at 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is now working to identify each of the victims and will release their names once families have been notified. UPS previously identified the three crew members aboard Flight 2976 as Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond. According to the NTSB, the left engine caught fire and detached during takeoff, leading to the crash just south of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport around 5:15 a.m. on November 4th.

Here's Mayor Greenberg's post:

UPDATE: The 13 victims located at the site matches the total # of missing persons reports submitted to LMPD. Together with the victim who passed yesterday in the hospital, we believe the total number of victims will be 14.



The Jefferson County Coroner is working rapidly to… pic.twitter.com/RbACBK7WCJ — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) November 8, 2025

CBS affiliate WLKY identified most of the victims.

Two of them are Lou Fedon and his three-year-old granddaughter, Kimberly Asa. Family described the pair as "best friends."

Three of the victims were employees of Grade A Auto Parts: John Loucks, 52; Megan Washburn, 35; and an unnamed employee. CEO Sean Garber said, "We know all three of them are. One family asked us not to discuss her name. And she was a wonderful young lady as well. There’s also 52-year-old John Loucks. He was known as John Boy. He was a heavy equipment operator described as loyal and hardworking."

Garber also said of Washburn, "She was a wonderful young lady. And, she had two children." Washburn has a 20-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

The other victims are Ella Petty Whorton, John Spray, and Angie Anderson. They were not employees of Grade A Auto Parts but were at the business at the time of the crash.

Matt Sweets, a graduate of the University of Louisville and a husband and father of two, was also killed on the ground.

The three UPS crew members killed were Captain Richard Wartenberg, International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond, and First Officer Lee Truitt.

Mayor Greenberg said the death toll is not expected to climb further. "We pray that there are no more victims," he said in a post on X. "May their memories be a blessing."

