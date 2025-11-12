SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
House Rules Committee Advances Senate-Passed Bill to End Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 12, 2025 6:40 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate-passed bill that will end the Schumer Shutdown cleared a hurdle in the House early this morning when the House Rules Committee passed the bill, turning down several Democrat-proposed amendments in the process.

Here's more from CBS News:

  • The powerful House Rules Committee advanced the bill early Wednesday morning after turning down Democratic amendments, including one aimed at extending expiring health insurance subsidies.

  • Speaker Mike Johnson told members on Monday to start returning as soon as possible in anticipation of travel delays that have snarled airports across the country. Neither chamber is in session Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday. 

Airlines are expected to cut another six percent of flights today, up from the four percent cutbacks that stem from the order issued by the FAA that reduced air traffic in response to staffing concerns amid the Schumer Shutdown.

The House Rules Committee met through the night to get the legislation passed.

Reuters is also reporting that "analysts" say the bill has "failed to meet Democratic demands."

Romina Boccia, Director of Budget and Entitlement Policy at the Cato Institute, told Reuters, "This was a pointless government shutdown, as I said from the very beginning. Democrats gained no more leverage during the government shutdown."

"In the end, the Democrats did not have their demands met. Instead, they agreed to a deal that Republicans had offered back in September, which basically said that we will negotiate the Obamacare subsidies with you after we fund the government," Boccia added.

Head of Kansas City State University's Political Science Department, Nathaniel Birkhead, added, "Shutdowns really are a bipartisan failure. And what we have seen in the past is that one party is the one that typically gets blamed."

Democrats voted more than a dozen times to keep the Schumer Shutdown going, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was working behind the scenes to keep the government closed to leverage Americans' suffering for political gain.

A vote on the Senate-approved bill could happen as early as today.

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

