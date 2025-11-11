Does 60 Minutes Know What the Word 'Banned' Actually Means?

If you go to Amazon and search for Margaret Atwood's book, "The Handmaid's Tale," you'll find it for sale. The paperback edition will set you back about nine dollars, and a hardcover will set you back about $20.

Which means, of course, that Atwood's book is not banned in any sense of the word. There may be some libraries and bookstores that choose not to shelve or sell it, but that's not a ban. That's what we call "curation" and it should be up to the library and store what books they do and don't choose to carry.

But you can't tell that to Atwood or 60 Minutes, it seems, who both think she's the victim of some nefarious censorship campaign.

Margaret Atwood, author of 64 books including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has seen her work banned for content deemed overly sexual, morally corrupt, and anti-Christian. https://t.co/nBbi6le8WX pic.twitter.com/nT8Vlk0BbV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2025

Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" sold more than 10 million copies and spawned an Emmy-winning Hulu series, but the Canadian author dismissed the notion that the dystopian novel is her magnum opus. The 85-year-old author said she believes that if not for the ongoing rollback of reproductive rights and the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, the 1985 novel would probably just "be sitting on a shelf somewhere." Instead, the scarlet costume made famous by the wildly popular book has become a uniform of real-life protest and resistance. "It's not due to me or the excellence of the book," she said. "It's partly in the twists and turns of history."

"The excellence of the book?"

We know several people who have read it, including this author, and it's not great. It's only popular because the Left turned it into an inaccurate meme (and most of them didn't read the book, either).

Shouldn’t CBS know the definition of the word “banned”? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2025

CBS is the network that let Margaret Brennan claim free speech led to the Holocaust, so no, they don't understand the meaning of the word "banned."

Millions of liberal women fetishize Atwood’s oppression porn. They binge the series, parade around in red cloaks at protests, and call it empowerment.

But sure, tell us again how The Handmaid’s Tale is “banned.” — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 10, 2025

We'd love to hear the logic on that argument.

"banned..." - Not only can I buy this book in Kindle, audiobook, hardcover, and paperback right at this very moment on Amazon, I could receive a print copy of my choice in two days. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 11, 2025

This is the worst ban ever.

No, she hasn’t. What is with the progressive obsession for calling any curating of content for any reason, no matter how discrete, local, or institutional, a “ban”? https://t.co/ok4thXoUG4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 11, 2025

Because the Left wants to be a victim of some fictional oppressive regime, and so they lie about Atwood being banned.

Here's where we'll note that not one Leftist has ever complained about the Bible being banned from schools, including schools prohibiting individual students from carrying and reading copies of the text, often claiming it hurts feelings or is offensive to others.

As the article eventually gets around to noting, these so-called “book bans” relate to **schools** saying her books won’t be in **classrooms or libraries for kids**. The book revolves around a rape ritual. Many parents don’t want their kids reading that. What are we doing here? https://t.co/LKIVpLTh9v — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 11, 2025

Parents have a right to choose what kids do and don't read, and because parents fund public schools, they can and should get a say in what's in that school's library, too.

Meanwhile, CBS will continue to cheer for the totalitarian thought police in Germany, who take laptops and phones away from citizens who post memes online and criticize the government. It's almost like they want to have it both ways.

