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Trump Just Issued His Most Consequential Executive Order Yet

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 31, 2026 9:00 PM
Trump Just Issued His Most Consequential Executive Order Yet
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Donald Trump has just issued an executive order requiring that states impose strict restrictions on mail-in ballots ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and has tasked the administration with creating a new database of U.S. citizens who are confirmed to be eligible to vote.

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2026 ELECTIONS DHS DONALD TRUMP SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The new executive order will require the Department of Homeland Security to create a database of eligible voters in each state, utilizing data from the Social Security Administration, according to CBS News. The U.S. Postal Service will also be required to send absentee ballots to legitimate voters as indicated by the database, with only one envelope for each ballot. States who refuse to comply with the order will be cut off from federal funding.

This new order comes as the Senate has stalled on their attempts to pass the SAVE America Act, a top priority for President Trump to secure American elections.

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