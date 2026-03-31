Trump Just Issued His Most Consequential Executive Order Yet

President Donald Trump has just issued an executive order requiring that states impose strict restrictions on mail-in ballots ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and has tasked the administration with creating a new database of U.S. citizens who are confirmed to be eligible to vote.

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In the 2024 general election––47 million mail ballots were successfully returned, tabulated, and counted as votes.



Trump's executive order just changed the game.

Thank you Mr. President@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JQOp9vU2cl — Shiloh Marx (@Shilohmarx) March 31, 2026

NOW - Trump signs executive order curbing mail-in ballot fraud, requiring Homeland Security to prepare a list of citizens eligible to vote in each state, require the Postal Service to only send absentee ballots to voters on the list and mandate those ballots have envelopes and… pic.twitter.com/VfEGNdcHbY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 31, 2026

President Trump is implementing a new Executive Order to deal with Mail-In Ballots.



The method chosen will be the US Gov (DHS) will be creating a list of verified voters using tools such as SSN.



The EO will then order USPS to only send mail-in ballots if its on the list.… — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) March 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump signs landmark executive order that CRACKS DOWN on mass mail-in voting and ensures citizenship



"That's a BIG DEAL."



The order:

- Requires DHS to create a list of US CITIZENS with the help of the Social Security Administration

-… pic.twitter.com/mEvICTudiQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2026

.@POTUS prepares to sign an Executive Order to deal with a number of issues on election integrity:



"We're going to ensure that each state's election officials are provided with a comprehensive view of who the eligible voters in their jurisdiction actually are...and then, it… pic.twitter.com/OuZFxSTmpG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2026

President Trump signing an executive order addressing mail-in voting. pic.twitter.com/qM3BNT4c4a — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) March 31, 2026

In the 2024 general election––47 million mail ballots were successfully returned, tabulated, and counted as votes.



Trump's executive order just changed the game.

Thank you Mr. President@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JQOp9vU2cl — Shiloh Marx (@Shilohmarx) March 31, 2026

The new executive order will require the Department of Homeland Security to create a database of eligible voters in each state, utilizing data from the Social Security Administration, according to CBS News. The U.S. Postal Service will also be required to send absentee ballots to legitimate voters as indicated by the database, with only one envelope for each ballot. States who refuse to comply with the order will be cut off from federal funding.

This new order comes as the Senate has stalled on their attempts to pass the SAVE America Act, a top priority for President Trump to secure American elections.

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