Insurrection: Far-Left Radical Group Plans to Occupy D.C. on November5

A far-left radical group, Refuse Fascism, is poised to engage in some pretty fascist behaviors in their efforts to undermine democracy and interfere with the operations of the government.

According to posts on the group's website, they are planning an insurrection on November 5 in and around Washington, D.C., in an effort to remove President Trump from office.

"Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court."



Far-left group, Refuse Fascism, is organizing an insurrection on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C. The plan is to besiege government buildings and streets until the U.S. government… pic.twitter.com/HkMNquYVQk — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2025

The website reads (emphasis original), "Surround the White House. Surround the Capitol. Surround the illegitimate fascist-packed Supreme Court. Come back again and again. Across the country, refuse to comply. Every person of conscience, millions of us together, grind the machinery of the fascist regime to a halt. Don’t stop until Trump is removed. The Trump Fascist Regime is illegitimate. What it is demanding we become is unconscionable. At every level of society, in every institution, tens of millions of us know this in our bones. If we dare, we can defeat a horror that threatens humanity’s very survival. If we fail to even try, future generations – if they exist – will never forgive us."

🚨INSURRECTION: Democrat activists planning DC takeover



Their plan? Surround the White House, Capitol Building, and Supreme Court with millions of protestors and refuse to leave.



"Trump must go NOW... We cannot wait for election cycles"pic.twitter.com/fBvwGruuek — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2025

Dramatic much?

75 million Americans also "know it in our bones" that President Trump is not a fascist and not a threat to humanity. He was a democratically elected president who not only won the Electoral College, but the popular vote as well. This is more proof that the Left — for all their bloviating about being defenders of democracy — do not actually like or support democracy. They want absolute power and control, and elections where only they win.

There's a word for that: authoritarianism.

Sigh. Rolling, retarded color revolution attempts until midterms I guess. — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) October 30, 2025

They're not going to stop until a Democrat is elected, and even then, if that Democrat isn't sufficiently Leftist enough, they'll keep protesting.

This also proves the "No Kings" protests were largely a bust for the "resist" movement. It's almost like Americans don't believe the Left's hysterics anymore.

While the First Amendment protects Americans' right to "peaceably assemble," it does not protect criminal behavior as "speech," even if the Left claims their behavior is speech.

