Tim Walz's Minnesota Supreme Court Just Dealt a Major Blow to Women's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 23, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Left's war on women continues apace.

Minnesota's leftist Supreme Court, all appointed by Democrats and most appointed by Tim Walz, just ruled that men can compete in women's sports. They called such bans "discrimination" under the state's "Human Rights Act." 

Women, apparently, do not have rights in Minnesota.

Here's more from the Associated Press:

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a win to a transgender weightlifter, saying she’s protected by the state’s expansive human rights law, while the organization that banned her from competing in its women’s division said it still has a chance.

The high court found that USA Powerlifting’s policy that bars JayCee Cooper from competing in its women’s division is “facially discriminatory” under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. That law protects transgender individuals against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

While the court sent part of the case back to a lower court to determine whether USA Powerlifting has a “legitimate business purpose” for excluding JayCee Cooper, her attorneys said they won on the most important legal claim and that further proceedings won’t change the ultimate outcome.

It's absolutely insane that Democrats, the so-called "party of women," routinely and repeatedly pout the needs of delusional men ahead of the rights of women.

This is discrimination against women and abuse of women. It's also a violation of Title IX, but the Democrats don't care about actual civil rights.

Yes. Yes, he does.

The only solution to this is to not play the Left's game.

Men and women are biologically different, and men have a physical advantage in sports, even if they "transition" to being "female."

Not only did Walz promote tampons in boys' rooms, but his wife also believes such a measure helps kids learn to read.

The entire post reads:

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruling against USA Powerlifting doesn’t promote fairness, it punishes truth.

No woman in weightlifting or any sport should ever have to compete against a weak man.

And Tim Walz is fine with that.

