Tim Walz's Minnesota Supreme Court Just Dealt a Major Blow to Women's Rights

The Left's war on women continues apace.

Minnesota's leftist Supreme Court, all appointed by Democrats and most appointed by Tim Walz, just ruled that men can compete in women's sports. They called such bans "discrimination" under the state's "Human Rights Act."

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that USA Powerlifting’s ban on men competing in the women’s division is discrimination under the state’s Human Rights Act.



All seven Justices were appointed by Democrats, a majority by Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/Na2YpUuHTo — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 22, 2025

Women, apparently, do not have rights in Minnesota.

Here's more from the Associated Press:

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a win to a transgender weightlifter, saying she’s protected by the state’s expansive human rights law, while the organization that banned her from competing in its women’s division said it still has a chance. The high court found that USA Powerlifting’s policy that bars JayCee Cooper from competing in its women’s division is “facially discriminatory” under the Minnesota Human Rights Act. That law protects transgender individuals against discrimination based on sexual orientation. While the court sent part of the case back to a lower court to determine whether USA Powerlifting has a “legitimate business purpose” for excluding JayCee Cooper, her attorneys said they won on the most important legal claim and that further proceedings won’t change the ultimate outcome.

It's absolutely insane that Democrats, the so-called "party of women," routinely and repeatedly pout the needs of delusional men ahead of the rights of women.

In reality, which is something that Democrats are incapable of grasping, the failure to enforce the ban is discrimination against women. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 22, 2025

This is discrimination against women and abuse of women. It's also a violation of Title IX, but the Democrats don't care about actual civil rights.

Yes. Yes, he does.

Then USA Powerlifting should cease competition In Minnesota https://t.co/6YW4GsjJHV — A Crude Awakening (@allengilmer) October 23, 2025

The only solution to this is to not play the Left's game.

Men and women are biologically different, and men have a physical advantage in sports, even if they "transition" to being "female."

What an embarrassment. Not surprised a majority of justices were appointed by a fellar that thinks men need tampons. What a national disgrace https://t.co/AOsPF5qtgs — Nick Schroer (@NickBSchroer) October 23, 2025

Advertisement

Not only did Walz promote tampons in boys' rooms, but his wife also believes such a measure helps kids learn to read.

I was raised in a gym. I’ve trained, coached, and competed in fitness competitions. I can outlift most women, maybe even a few men (definitely Mamdani). But I’ll never outlift biology.



The Minnesota Supreme Court ruling against USA Powerlifting doesn’t promote fairness, it… — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) October 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruling against USA Powerlifting doesn’t promote fairness, it punishes truth. No woman in weightlifting or any sport should ever have to compete against a weak man.

And Tim Walz is fine with that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.