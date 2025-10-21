CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense
Kamala Harris Said What About Hope?
When Someone Has to Say This Phrase to Preface a Take on Biden's...
Bill Maher Reveals Who He Wants to Interview Next...and the Libs Are Going...
Wait, Did the Colombian President Just Threatened to Assassinate Trump?
Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go...
James Comey Just Made a Predictable Move to Avoid Prosecution – It Won't...
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Suppor...
VIP
Supreme Court Case Could Restore Gun Rights to Millions of Americans
Rep. Scalise Blasts Sen. Ossoff for Raising Millions Off Schumer Shutdown
‘This Should’ve Never Happened': Women Sue Pfizer Over Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Risk
Charlotte School District Reverses Course on Charlie Kirk 'Spirit Rock' Memorial
DHS Report: FEMA Workers Improperly Tracked Politics of Disaster Victims
Federal Charges Filed Against Teens Who Beat Former DOGE Employee Edward ‘Big Balls’...
Tipsheet

‘No Change Without Violence’: WI Man Plotted to Dress As ICE Agent, Kill Judge Who Denied His Benefits

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 21, 2025 10:00 AM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

"No change happens without revolution or violence."

According to prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that's what Arthur McClurg, 52, allegedly told a neighbor. Officials arrested McClurg and he faces multiple felony counts after he allegedly devised a plan to kidnap and murder a judge who denied McClurg Social Security benefits.

Advertisement

McClurg also planned to dress as an ICE agent when he carried out the act.

Absolutely insane.

Here's more from TMJ4:

According to the criminal complaint, McClurg allegedly told a woman in his apartment building about his plan to disguise himself as an ICE agent, kidnap an administrative law judge, and “take care of him.” That same judge had previously ruled against McClurg in a case involving Social Security benefits.

Investigators say they found several of McClurg's text messages, one stating, "I will do what needs to be done." The criminal complaint also says he told the witness that “no change happens without revolution or violence.”

The woman reported the threats to the police the next day.

Recommended

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Law enforcement found multiple firearms, as well as fake DEA/ICE badges, body armor, and a handwritten note that mentioned the judge who denied McClurg Social Security.

If you read some of the replies, social media users are excusing McClurg and attacking ICE.

Enforcing immigration laws is not a "litany of crime and abuses."

This is what the Left thinks.

It's a total mystery.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM JUDGES SOCIAL SECURITY WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
James Comey Just Made a Predictable Move to Avoid Prosecution – It Won't Work Jeff Charles
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Supporter Jeff Charles
Rep. Scalise Blasts Sen. Ossoff for Raising Millions Off Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Bill Maher Reveals Who He Wants to Interview Next...and the Libs Are Going to Lose Their Minds Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement