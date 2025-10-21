‘No Change Without Violence’: WI Man Plotted to Dress As ICE Agent, Kill Judge Who Denied His Benefits

"No change happens without revolution or violence."

According to prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that's what Arthur McClurg, 52, allegedly told a neighbor. Officials arrested McClurg and he faces multiple felony counts after he allegedly devised a plan to kidnap and murder a judge who denied McClurg Social Security benefits.

McClurg also planned to dress as an ICE agent when he carried out the act.

A Wisconsin nut job was mad about not receiving his social security. So, he planed to kill the judge that denied it.



But he wanted to disguise himself as @ICEgov. Why?



Because if you’re going to commit crime, might as well make ICE look bad too. Insane.pic.twitter.com/fQlC0GYNCc — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) October 20, 2025

Absolutely insane.

Prosecutors say a Kenosha man devised a plan to kidnap and kill a Wisconsin administrative law judge, and investigators believe a neighbor’s quick action may have prevented a tragedy.



Read more: https://t.co/fiYsAn0VUb pic.twitter.com/ZBj7JQ3h78 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 20, 2025

Here's more from TMJ4:

According to the criminal complaint, McClurg allegedly told a woman in his apartment building about his plan to disguise himself as an ICE agent, kidnap an administrative law judge, and “take care of him.” That same judge had previously ruled against McClurg in a case involving Social Security benefits. Investigators say they found several of McClurg's text messages, one stating, "I will do what needs to be done." The criminal complaint also says he told the witness that “no change happens without revolution or violence.” The woman reported the threats to the police the next day.

Law enforcement found multiple firearms, as well as fake DEA/ICE badges, body armor, and a handwritten note that mentioned the judge who denied McClurg Social Security.

If you read some of the replies, social media users are excusing McClurg and attacking ICE.

Or perhaps he saw how ICE can get away with commiting a litany of crimes and abuses and thought to give himself the same cover — socialism with midwestern characteristics (@SewerSocialism) October 21, 2025

Enforcing immigration laws is not a "litany of crime and abuses."

Ice already looks bad. He was just blending in — Hunter (@HJKriz) October 21, 2025

This is what the Left thinks.

Where did that zeitgeist come from, one wonders. https://t.co/VejDdTJEvj — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) October 21, 2025

It's a total mystery.

