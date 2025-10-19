Zohran Mamdani's Chief of Staff Confirms He Hates the NYPD

New York City is poised to elect a man who will undoubtedly become the worst mayor in American history. And that would be quite the accomplishment, given that Lori Lightfoot, Karen Bass, London Breed, and Brandon Johnson exist.

Advertisement

But Zohran Mamdani, it seems, will win his election in November and be in charge of the Big Apple. Or at least, he'll get to rule over its decline.

The guy who has a long history of hating law enforcement has a staffer who made it very clear his boss doesn't care about the NYPD or its officers:

Zohran Mamdani’s top staffer caught saying ‘who gives a s–t’ what cops think of NYC mayoral front-runner: video https://t.co/BJ26xc5Xko pic.twitter.com/UJVBWfEUMf — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A top campaign staffer for Zohran Mamdani was apparently caught on hidden camera admitting “who gives a s–t” what police officers think of the Democratic mayoral nominee. “They’re city employees. You get told what to do, shut up,” Robert Akleh, a progressive political consultant and the citywide canvass manager for the campaign, says in the clip. “When did you get an opinion?” he can be seen telling an “undercover” operative for conservative podcaster Steven Crowder about NYPD cops’ opinion of the front-runner socialist candidate.

Here's the undercover video in question: In which @ZohranKMamdani’s campaign staff says “who gives a shit” what the @NYPDnews and @NYCPBA think about his defund the police insanity.



He will be a disaster for New York. pic.twitter.com/LqTNdreIYu — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 17, 2025 Mamdani is on record despising the NYPD, calling them an enemy of citizens, including the "queer" population. He's repeatedly called for defunding them, even though he lies about that now.

Zohran Mamdani: “I never said that I want to defund the police.”



Zohran Mamdani 👇 pic.twitter.com/Lkp07ABkK2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 17, 2025

He also enjoyed mocking the tears and sadness of an NYPD officer.

nature is healing https://t.co/lOmsw73TKc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 7, 2020

It's amazing how the Left -- who insist public employees resist President Trump -- turn around and demand blind obedience to a mayor who openly hates them, will make their jobs harder, and cost NYPD cops their lives.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.