Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani's Chief of Staff Confirms He Hates the NYPD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 19, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

New York City is poised to elect a man who will undoubtedly become the worst mayor in American history. And that would be quite the accomplishment, given that Lori Lightfoot, Karen Bass, London Breed, and Brandon Johnson exist.

But Zohran Mamdani, it seems, will win his election in November and be in charge of the Big Apple. Or at least, he'll get to rule over its decline.

The guy who has a long history of hating law enforcement has a staffer who made it very clear his boss doesn't care about the NYPD or its officers:

Here's more from the New York Post:

A top campaign staffer for Zohran Mamdani was apparently caught on hidden camera admitting “who gives a s–t” what police officers think of the Democratic mayoral nominee.

“They’re city employees. You get told what to do, shut up,” Robert Akleh, a progressive political consultant and the citywide canvass manager for the campaign, says in the clip.

“When did you get an opinion?” he can be seen telling an “undercover” operative for conservative podcaster Steven Crowder about NYPD cops’ opinion of the front-runner socialist candidate.

He also enjoyed mocking the tears and sadness of an NYPD officer.

It's amazing how the Left -- who insist public employees resist President Trump -- turn around and demand blind obedience to a mayor who openly hates them, will make their jobs harder, and cost NYPD cops their lives.

