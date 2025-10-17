Fed Up Parents Make Maine School Board Squirm Over Trans Locker Room Policies

Back in 2018, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged her supporters to make members of President Trump's Cabinet uncomfortable in public saying, "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

For years, Democrats have done just that. Including back in September when President Trump and others dined out in DC and were heckled by protesters.

But Democrats never thought the shoe could one day be on the other foot and that they would be the ones made uncomfortable.

In Maine, where Democratic Governor Janet Mills is all-in on the trans agenda, parents are doing just that. At a school board meeting in Augusta, parents decided to make the board members squirm over their trans-friendly locker room policies.

Those parents simply chose to change clothing in front of the school board -- something they force teen girls to do in front of boys on a daily basis. And the school board didn't like it at all.

Powerful.



I don't even have children, but I was a child at one point and I know the feeling of pressure to conform even under obviously unethical and immoral circumstances.



Adults need to stop letting children suffer over gender ideology. https://t.co/uuUlnvHLR3 — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) October 16, 2025

Maine dad Nick Blanchard shamed the board for feeling uncomfortable and for their hypocrisy.

"Oh, so wait, wait, wait, wait," Blanchard said. "You feel uncomfortable? Because that's what these young girls feel like when a boy walks into the locker room and starts unchanging in front of them."

Blanchard continued, "You can look at me like that all you want. That's exactly how they feel...What about what happened in Virginia with that boy that raped that young girl in that bathroom? Then got sent to another school and did it again! What are we going to do when that happens here?"

"This is Maine's capital. We should be setting an example for the rest of the state," Blanchard said. "You know what example you guys are setting? That we do not care about the young girls in this state. You guys care about politics."

Democratic Governor Janet Mills, who is running for Senate to unseat Republican Susan Collins, is a proponent of such bathroom policies. That's why the school board in Augusta is fine with forcing girls to change in front of boys.

