The Trump Administration Promises Staunch Opposition to UN's Proposed Global Carbon Tax

The UN is a corrupt, tyrannical body that would love nothing more than to undermine American sovereignty in favor of a singular global governing body.

Until the UN is defunded and disbanded, it will never stop working towards that goal. And they're trying right now with a push for a "global carbon tax."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio already said the US is a "hard no" on the issue.

This week, the UN is attempting to pass the first global carbon tax , which will increase energy, food, and fuel costs across the world. We will not allow the UN to tax American citizens and companies.



Under the leadership of @POTUS, the U.S. will be a hard NO. We call on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 15, 2025

"We call on other nations to stand alongside the United States in defense of our citizens and sovereignty," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

Voters are showing their opposition to the net-zero climate agenda whenever they get the chance. But that isn’t stopping the United Nations, which this week is poised to impose what amounts to a global tax on carbon emissions. Yes, this is the definition of taxation without representation. The International Maritime Organization (IMO), a U.N. body based in London, hopes at its meeting this week to secure final approval for its “net-zero framework” for shipping. The measure would impose charges per metric ton of carbon-dioxide that ships emit above certain limits; the tax would be $100 or $380 per metric ton depending on various factors. That could translate to an annual tax take of $10 billion-$12 billion.

The Trump administration is playing hardball on this, vowing to sanction any nation that votes in favor of the tax.

Rubio, along with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, issued a statement about the tax, reiterating the Trump administration's opposition to the scheme. It says:

President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people. Next week, members of the IMO will vote on the adoption of a so-called NZF aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide gas emissions from the international shipping sector. This will be the first time that a UN organization levies a global carbon tax on the world. The Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists. The economic impacts from this measure could be disastrous, with some estimates forecasting global shipping costs increasing as much as 10% or more. We ask you to join us in rejecting adoption of the NZF at the October meeting and to work together on our collective economic and energy security. The NZF proposal poses significant risks to the global economy and subjects not just Americans, but all IMO member states to an unsanctioned global tax regime that levies punitive and regressive financial penalties, which could be avoided. The United States is considering the following actions against nations that support this global carbon tax on American consumers: Pursuing investigations and considering potential regulations to combat anti-competitive practices from certain flagged countries and potential blocking vessels registered in those countries from U.S. ports;

Imposing visa restrictions including an increase in fees and processing, mandatory re-interview requirements and/or revisions of quotas for C-1/D maritime crew member visas;

Imposing commercial penalties stemming from U.S. government contracts including new commercial ships, liquified natural gas terminals and infrastructure, and/or other financial penalties on ships flagged under nations in favor of the NZF;

Imposing additional port fees on ships owned, operated, or flagged by countries supporting the framework; and

Evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration. The United States will be moving to levy these remedies against nations that sponsor this European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations. We will fight hard to protect our economic interests by imposing costs on countries if they support the NZF. Our fellow IMO members should be on notice.

This is the ultimate form of taxation without representation, as voters do not get a say about who gets to raise taxes or when. The UN is not a governing body, and it does not have the authority to levy taxes on nations. The majority of the UN's funding comes from nations and donations, with the largest portion coming from the US.

Allowing the UN, an ostensible non-governmental organization, the authority to tax people opens the door for other NGOs to eventually do the same.

The fact that a UN climate tax is even being considered warrants our withdrawal from the UN



Spread the word if you agree pic.twitter.com/OY0U2NI09C — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 15, 2025

