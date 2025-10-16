How Biden and Obama Failed in the Middle East
'Young Washington' Movie Hopes to Top the Box Office on America's 250th Anniversary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 16, 2025 7:30 PM
Courtesy of Nexus Media

It has been a long time since Hollywood dropped a good, patriotic movie about America and her Founding Fathers. Now Angel Studios, an independent media company based in Provo, Utah, is hoping to bring some of that back to theaters in honor of America's 250th Anniversary.

They recently released a trailer for "Young Washington: A Founder's Story," a biopic about the early life of America's first president, and the goal is to make the film the number one movie in America in July, 2026.

Here's more from Variety:

Angel Studios is getting the party started early on the United States Semiquincentennial. The distributor has unveiled its first trailer for “Young Washington,” a biopic about the early life of George Washington — decades before he became commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and, later, the first President of the United States.

The trailer concludes with a narrated message, asking viewers to “Help us make this the No. 1 movie in America on its 250th” and directing them to Angel’s official website to preorder tickets. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 3 — a day before Independence Day 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley. John Erwin, Diederik Hoogstraten, and Tom Provost wrote it. Erwin also directed the film.

Social media reception has been warm and enthusiastic. One X user said, "I have not been to the movie theater in a long time. This is a movie I will definitely be going to when it comes out."

Another added, "Hollywood’s collapse is opening space for patriotic movies that celebrate the virtues — and history — that made America great. Young Washington tells the story of our first President, from Indian skirmishes at age 22 to defeating the most powerful military on earth."

