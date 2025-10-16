'Young Washington' Movie Hopes to Top the Box Office on America's 250th Anniversary

It has been a long time since Hollywood dropped a good, patriotic movie about America and her Founding Fathers. Now Angel Studios, an independent media company based in Provo, Utah, is hoping to bring some of that back to theaters in honor of America's 250th Anniversary.

Advertisement

They recently released a trailer for "Young Washington: A Founder's Story," a biopic about the early life of America's first president, and the goal is to make the film the number one movie in America in July, 2026.

Before Mount Vernon and the revolution, a young soldier fights for a place in history.



Young Washington storms into theaters July 3, 2026, just in time for America’s 250th anniversary. @washingtonmovie @watchonwonder @JonErwin13



🎟️: https://t.co/9H9LnIGeHl pic.twitter.com/20Jeywf9kC — Angel (@AngelStudiosInc) October 13, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

Angel Studios is getting the party started early on the United States Semiquincentennial. The distributor has unveiled its first trailer for “Young Washington,” a biopic about the early life of George Washington — decades before he became commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and, later, the first President of the United States. The trailer concludes with a narrated message, asking viewers to “Help us make this the No. 1 movie in America on its 250th” and directing them to Angel’s official website to preorder tickets. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 3 — a day before Independence Day 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley. John Erwin, Diederik Hoogstraten, and Tom Provost wrote it. Erwin also directed the film.

FINALLY, a new movie that isn't filled with woke garbage, and actually honors American history!



Upcoming film 'Young Washington' explores the early life of George Washington before becoming our first President



It comes out for America's 250th birthday and looks AWESOME! 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/1V0RDGkXvi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 16, 2025

Social media reception has been warm and enthusiastic. One X user said, "I have not been to the movie theater in a long time. This is a movie I will definitely be going to when it comes out."

Another added, "Hollywood’s collapse is opening space for patriotic movies that celebrate the virtues — and history — that made America great. Young Washington tells the story of our first President, from Indian skirmishes at age 22 to defeating the most powerful military on earth."