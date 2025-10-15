Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing in the UK

The plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom today, due to a crack in the craft's windshield. Hegseth was returning from NATO's Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell confirmed.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/hosj3TnOtF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 15, 2025

In a separate post on X, Sean Parnell posted about the

On the way back to the United States from NATO's Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth's plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield. The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 15, 2025

The entire post reads:

On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield. The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe.

The aircraft, a Boeing C-32 issued a "7700" emergency declaration.

BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Boeing C-32 diverted and landed safely in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the airplane’s windshield. The airplane was squawking “7700” (an emergency declaration).



Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell: “On the way back to the… pic.twitter.com/0FptH8OQQi — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 15, 2025

Secretary Hegseth also posted on X that he was safe and sound:

All good. Thank God. Continue mission! https://t.co/kCMmfOvHLX — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 15, 2025

The purpose of the NATO meeting in Brussels was to increase air support for Ukraine amid increased allied airspace concerns.

