Tipsheet

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing in the UK

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 2:34 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was forced to make an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom today, due to a crack in the craft's windshield. Hegseth was returning from NATO's Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels.

In a separate post on X, Sean Parnell posted about the 

The entire post reads:

On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield. The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe.

Why Dems Aren't Throwing a Fit Over This Trump Move During the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
The aircraft, a Boeing C-32 issued a "7700" emergency declaration.

Secretary Hegseth also posted on X that he was safe and sound:

The purpose of the NATO meeting in Brussels was to increase air support for Ukraine amid increased allied airspace concerns.

MILITARY NATO PETE HEGSETH UNITED KINGDOM

