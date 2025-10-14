Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee Shows Off Musical Chops With Israeli Spin on Lynyrd Skynyrd Tune

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 14, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

Mike Huckabee, the US Ambassador to Israel, is a staunch defender of our ally. Back in August, he blasted European leaders who were too weak to stand up to Hamas.

"There is one reason there is suffering in Gaza, it's the same reason that 1200 people were massacred on October the 7th. It's the same reason that 250 people were taken hostage, 50 of them continue to be held hostage and tortured and that's because of Hamas. They are a terror organization and they've acted like it," Huckabee said in a Fox News interview.

Now that President Trump has secured a historic peace deal in the Middle East, Huckabee is celebrating with his own pro-Israel spin on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama"

The entire post reads:

"Torah scrolls keep on turning. Just two days and we are through..." the song started. 

'Yerushalayim' is Hebrew for Jerusalem. The event was put on to celebrate the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

Huckabee performed the song at the United Hatzalah Succos Concert, which will also help raise funds for Hatzalah's lifesaving work. Here's more from VIN News:

Ambassador Mike Hukabee, who plays bass guitar, and former Ambassador David Friedman, who plays acoustic guitar, will be accompanying Avraham Fried on the convention center stage at the October 11th event, titled United For Life. While the concert will be light-hearted, with comedic touches and multiple surprises, its proceeds are earmarked for more serious matters – funding United Hatzalah’s lifesaving activities.

“We need to buy 5,000 epi-pen sets and 1,000 bulletproof vests for our volunteers,” United Hatzalah founder and CEO Eli Beer told VIN News.

The spin was met with amusement by people on social media.

We certainly do.

