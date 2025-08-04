Ambassador Huckabee Blasts Weak European Leaders Backing Hamas

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is setting the record straight about who is starving people in the Gaza Strip, including hostages stolen on October 7, 2023, and kept in tunnels deep underground.

"There is one reason there is suffering in Gaza, it's the same reason that 1200 people were massacred on October the 7th. It's the same reason that 250 people were taken hostage, 50 of them continue to be held hostage and tortured and that's because of Hamas. They are a terror organization and they've acted like it," Huckabee said during an interview with Fox News over the weekend, blasting weak European politicians. "All of this time, Israel has done everything it can. They've made I don't know ow many offers in order to get the hostages out, to end this."

"Hamas always walks away, always says no," he continued.

‘DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE’: Ambassador Mike Huckabee sets the record straight on who’s responsible for war and suffering in Gaza—rejecting blame cast by European nations and many Americans, saying Hamas alone is responsible. pic.twitter.com/rrDeKUJfoy — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2025

On Friday, Huckabee, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, went into the Gaza Strip to investigate claims of starvation. They visited the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has provided 100,000,000 meals since May, bypassing the corrupt United Nations' partnership with Hamas to steal the aid – reselling it to fuel terrorism and the continuation of the war.

"There is hardship and shortages (in Gaza), but no starvation [of the local population]," Witkoff said about the trip. "We refute Hamas’s hunger claims, we can continue negotiations to end the war and bring back all the hostages."

Went into Gaza today & observed humanitarian food program by US launched GHF. Hamas hates GHF b/c it gets food to ppl w/o it being looted by Hamas. Over 100 MILLION meals served in 2 months. pic.twitter.com/BrBtrDg2Hg — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 1, 2025

This morning I joined @SEPeaceMissions Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about @GHFUpdates aid sites. We received briefings from @IDF and spoke to folks on the ground. GHF delivers more than one million meals a day, an incredible feat! pic.twitter.com/GyVK5cwNgZ — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) August 1, 2025

In recent days, Hamas and Islamic Jihad released a series of propaganda videos showing hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski alive. They are clearly being starved. One video shows David being forced to dig his own grave.

The reason Hamas knows they can withdraw from ceasefire talks, refuse any deal, and then publish a video of a starved hostage digging their own grave is they know the media will barely cover it and many others will simply refuse to hold them accountable for the consequences. pic.twitter.com/GkS8mLPr8b — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 2, 2025

Palestinian terrorists slipped up and made a mistake in their propaganda video. The plump arm of one of the terrorists is visible in the video, showing a sharp contrast with the emaciated arm of the starved hostage.



Gaza terrorists eat well as they starve the Israeli hostages.… pic.twitter.com/NInXRcJvYs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 2, 2025

Fifty hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, 20 of them are believed to be living.

