Tipsheet

Ambassador Huckabee Blasts Weak European Leaders Backing Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 04, 2025 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is setting the record straight about who is starving people in the Gaza Strip, including hostages stolen on October 7, 2023, and kept in tunnels deep underground.

Advertisement

"There is one reason there is suffering in Gaza, it's the same reason that 1200 people were massacred on October the 7th. It's the same reason that 250 people were taken hostage, 50 of them continue to be held hostage and tortured and that's because of Hamas. They are a terror organization and they've acted like it," Huckabee said during an interview with Fox News over the weekend, blasting weak European politicians. "All of this time, Israel has done everything it can. They've made I don't know ow many offers in order to get the hostages out, to end this."

"Hamas always walks away, always says no," he continued.

On Friday, Huckabee, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, went into the Gaza Strip to investigate claims of starvation. They visited the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has provided 100,000,000 meals since May, bypassing the corrupt United Nations' partnership with Hamas to steal the aid – reselling it to fuel terrorism and the continuation of the war.

Advertisement

"There is hardship and shortages (in Gaza), but no starvation [of the local population]," Witkoff said about the trip. "We refute Hamas’s hunger claims, we can continue negotiations to end the war and bring back all the hostages."

In recent days, Hamas and Islamic Jihad released a series of propaganda videos showing hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski alive. They are clearly being starved. One video shows David being forced to dig his own grave.

Advertisement

Fifty hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, 20 of them are believed to be living.

