Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress...
Trump Annual Physical Is Complete. Here's the Report.
VIP
Katie Porter Is the Poster Child for Today's Democratic Party
Politics Is Downstream of Culture, and a Conservative Hollywood PR Firm Hopes to...
New York Issued a CDL to an Illegal Immigrant With 'No Name Given'
Obtaining a Liberal Arts Degree and Other Questionable Maneuvers
CBS Journos Shocked That New Boss Wants to Know What They Do
GOP Leaders Unite in Fury: Democrats' 'Schumer Shutdown' Leaves Military Families Hungry a...
Trump Orders Troops to Get Paid on October 15 Despite Shutdown
Grand Jury Indicts 3 Guatemalans for Selling Fake IDs
Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown
VIP
GOP U.S. Lawmakers Urge DOJ to Unveil Records Behind Arctic Frost Investigation
I Escaped California’s Radical Policies. Virginia Doesn’t Have to Inherit Them.
Tipsheet

Actress Diane Keaton Dies Aged 79

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 11, 2025 4:06 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress Diane Keaton, best known for her roles in "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall," has died. She was 79 years old.

Advertisement

Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall in Los Angeles, California, in 1946. Her parents were Dorothy and Jack. She had three siblings: Randy, Robin, and Dorrie.

She went to Santa Ana High School, where she was involved with singing and drama, even playing the role of Blanche DuBois in a production of "A Streetcar Named Desire." After graduating in 1963, Keaton went to Santa Ana College and later Orange Coast College. She dropped out of the latter after a year to move to New York City and pursue acting.

In New York, Keaton studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse. She changed her name to Diane Keaton (her mother's maiden name) when she joined the Actors' Equity Association because another actress was already registered under the name Diane Hall.

Keaton worked as a nightclub singer and was cast in as the understudy of Sheila in the original Broadway production of "Hair." She auditioned for a part in Woody Allen's production of "Play It Again, Sam" and almost lost the part because she was two inches taller than Allen. She would later be nominated for a Tony Award for that role.

Her breakout came in 1972 when she was cast as Kay Adams, the wife of Al Pacino's Michael Corleone, in "The Godfather." She would reprise that role in "The Godfather Part II" and "The Godfather Part III."

Recommended

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Throughout the 1970s, Keaton collaborated with Woody Allen on many films including "Love and Death," "Sleepers," and “Interiors.” In 1977, Keaton was cast as the titular character in Allen’s “Annie Hall” and she would win the Academy Award for her role.

Keaton’s career continued steadily throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She starred opposite Steve Martin in a remake of “The Father of the Bride” and again in “The Father of the Bride Part Two.” She made her directorial debut in 1995 with “Unstrung Heroes,” a film adapted the Franz Lidz memoir. Her big hit of the decade was in the 1996 film “The First Wives Club,” about middle-aged women coping with divorce after their husbands left them for younger women.

Her work continued into the 2000s, including a rom-com with Jack Nicholson called “Something’s Gotta Give” and the drama “The Family Stone.”

Advertisement

While Keaton never married, she adopted two children, Dexter and Duke, when she was in her 50s. She said of motherhood, it “has completely changed me. It's just about like the most completely humbling experience that I've ever had.”

Keaton is survived by her children and her siblings, as well as her dog Reggie.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
CBS Journos Shocked That New Boss Wants to Know What They Do Scott McClallen
Trump Orders Troops to Get Paid on October 15 Despite Shutdown Scott McClallen
Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal. Matt Vespa
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress... Matt Vespa
New York Issued a CDL to an Illegal Immigrant With 'No Name Given' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Roasts Marilyn Strickland on Who's Responsible for Schumer's Shutdown Scott McClallen
Advertisement