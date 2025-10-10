The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
Wisconsin Man in Women’s Locker Room Arrested a Third Time for Lewd Conduct, Records Show

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 10, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/The Journal Times, Scott Anderson

Earlier today, we told you about Richard Cox, the registered sex offender in VA who was arrested on various charges in Arlington County related to his lewd behavior in locker rooms.

In Racine, WI, another man was arrested for indecent behavior in and around women's and children's locker rooms.

That man is Rohan De Silva. De Silva was charged with "lewd and lascivious conduct" back in June and was out on signature bond when he was busted again.

O'Donnell has more on De Silva's disturbing behavior.

And once again, De Silva hid behind trans ideology to facilitate his acts.

You'll not be surprised to learn that the aquatic center staff defended De Silva because of their policy. Or, more specifically, their lack of policy.

This is not the first time De Silva has been arrested for sexually explicit behavior in public. Last year, he was arrested by Cary Police for committing "inappropriate acts" in a Cary, IL aquatic center.

Here's more from the Lake & McHenry County Scanner:

The Cary Police Department responded last Thursday to Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center, 1201 1st Street, for a public indecency report.

The suspect, identified as Rohan T. De Silva, 63, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested by officers.

A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit Court said that De Silva was in the parking lot of the aquatic center around 5:40 p.m.

He engaged in an act of sexual conduct by touching and fondling his sex organ inside his vehicle, the complaint said.

De Silva had the door open to his car and was visible to the public, the complaint added.

He was charged with public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, and released after being processed at the police department.

According to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website, De Silva was charged with "Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-Exposure," a Class A Misdemeanor, as well as "Disorderly Conduct," a Class B Misdemeanor, back in June of this year. He has a status hearing scheduled for November 18.

De Silva has a very clear pattern of behavior: he gains access to female locker rooms by pretending to be trans, then leaves the property to commit lewd acts in his vehicle in sight of the public, including children.

Will Wisconsin authorities hold De Silva accountable for his repeated lewd behavior? More importantly, when will Democrats, who claim to be the "Party of Women," realize men like De Silva exploit trans policies to harm women and girls?

