Despite the Schumer Shutdown, Senate Republicans Confirm Another Batch of Trump Nominees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 07, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

About a month ago, Senate Republicans invoked the nuclear option to circumvent Democratic roadblocks that were stalling the confirmation of many of President Trump's nominees. At the time, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, "It’s time to take steps to restore Senate precedent and codify in Senate rules what once was understood to be standard practice — and that is the Senate acting expeditiously on presidential nominations to allow a president to get his team into place."

A few days later, the Senate confirmed 48 of President Trump's nominees. This "nuclear option" doesn't include high-ranking judicial nominees, Supreme Court nominees, or Cabinet-level appointments.

Now the Senate has confirmed another batch of nominees en bloc.

Here's more from Fox News:

Senate Republicans confirmed a staggering tranche of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Tuesday as the government shutdown continues.

Lawmakers voted along party lines to confirm the batch of 107 of Trump’s nominees, a move that whittled down the remaining pending nominees on the Senate’s calendar to double digits. It also came as the upper chamber was deadlocked in the midst of a government shutdown, during which floor votes have largely been dedicated to trying to reopen the government.

The slate of confirmed nominees included many of Trump’s top allies and former candidates that he hand-picked to run in previous elections.

AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It
The confirmations included Herschel Walker as US Ambassador to the Bahamas, John Giordano as US Ambassador to Namibia, and Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India, as well as Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins, who will remain on the commission until 2031.

AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It
