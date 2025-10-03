DOJ to Launch Full Investigation Into the Portland Police Bureau Following Arrest of Nick Sortor

Last night, Portland police arrested independent conservative journalist Nick Sortor, and Sortor was understandably not happy about it.

Sortor warned the police they made a big mistake:

Hey @PortlandPolice: you made a big freaking mistake.



You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets



You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong.… pic.twitter.com/Dz8oJ3V8NP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

"You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away," Sortor wrote on X. "You couldn’t have been more wrong."

Now Sortor said he received a personal phone call from Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ are going to investigate the Portland Police Bureau (PPB):

🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi has ORDERED a full investigation, led by Asst. AG Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following my wrongful arrest last night, Bondi confirmed to me.



FAFO, @PortlandPolice.@AGPamBondi personally called me to deliver this… pic.twitter.com/DBdp9vl5Ka — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

"The Trump DOJ WILL NOT allow Portland Police to continue to do the bidding of Antifa," Sortor wrote.

On September 30, Bondi issued a memo that violence against federal law enforcement would not be tolerated, writing:

Riots in Los Angeles and Portland reflect a more than 1,000 percent increase in attacks on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers since January 21, 2025, compared to the same period last year.”² Last week, “a sniper opened fire from a nearby rooftop on [an ICE] Dallas field office,” leaving one dead and two others critically wounded.³ This past weekend, while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson were villainizing ICE agents as Nazis and secret police, more than “200 rioters blocked access to one of the gates in front of” an ICE processing facility in the Chicago area, “chanting ‘Arrest ICE, Shoot ICE’” and “attempting to forcibly and illegally trespass on federal property.”⁴ At least one rioter was arrested with a firearm. “Rioters arrived with boxes of fireworks, N-95 masks, gas masks, goggles, knee and elbow protection, and large quantities of food and water.”⁵ Likewise, “[r]ioters in Portland, Oregon have repeatedly attacked and laid siege to an ICE processing center.”⁶ These rioters have been well-organized and appear to be well-funded.

So Portland was already on the DOJ's radar. So it was unwise of the PPB to continue ignoring Antifa's violent crimes while arresting conservative journalists.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon also weighed in, writing on X, "Portland: it’s FO time. Buckle up."

Podcaster Tim Pool wrote on X, "I am calling on the Trump administration to launch a legal challenge against Oregon following the arrest of @nicksortor and if necessary deploy National Guard. Oregon has failed to uphold federal and state law and we should not tolerate it."

Dhillon replied to Pool, noting that the Trump administration was "on it."

