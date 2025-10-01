Kamala Harris Takes a Break From Her Book Tour to Blame Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown

Failed Presidential candidate Kamala Harris found time in her busy book tour schedule to try (and fail) to dunk on Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown.

President Trump and Congressional Republicans just shut down the government because they refused to stop your health care costs from rising.



Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2025

Advertisement

Republicans in the House passed a clean Continuing Resolution (CR). In the Senate, every Republican except Rand Paul -- and three Democrats -- voted for the Republican version of that bill.

Democrats are the obstructionists. Democrats are demanding $1.5 trillion to spend on healthcare for illegal immigrants, green "climate change" programs in foreign nations, and NPR funding. That $1.5 trillion does not include money for rural American hospitals, however. Democrats also demanded a revocation of the rural hospital fund -- a move that would damage healthcare for Americans.

These are their radical demands. They reward friends of the Democratic Party, spend money on foreign programs we can't afford, and harm Americans who live in rural areas.

Americans know exactly who to blame for the Schumer Shutdown, too. Andrew Yang ran a poll that overwhelmingly held Democrats responsible for the shutdown.

If the government shuts down this week, who would you attribute it to? — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 29, 2025

Perhaps a visual aid will help Harris understand, too.

Here's the total vote to pass the spending bill and keep the government open.



Does it look like Republicans shut down the government?https://t.co/RLsFqpMXQZ pic.twitter.com/CbIuCZwySa — § (@spaethon) October 1, 2025

Harris believes that Republicans, who, as she rightly points out, have the majority in Congress, are to blame because they didn't cater to the whims of the minority.

That's not how this works.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.