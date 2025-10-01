The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Takes a Break From Her Book Tour to Blame Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 01, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Failed Presidential candidate Kamala Harris found time in her busy book tour schedule to try (and fail) to dunk on Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown.

Republicans in the House passed a clean Continuing Resolution (CR). In the Senate, every Republican except Rand Paul -- and three Democrats -- voted for the Republican version of that bill.

Democrats are the obstructionists. Democrats are demanding $1.5 trillion to spend on healthcare for illegal immigrants, green "climate change" programs in foreign nations, and NPR funding. That $1.5 trillion does not include money for rural American hospitals, however. Democrats also demanded a revocation of the rural hospital fund -- a move that would damage healthcare for Americans.

These are their radical demands. They reward friends of the Democratic Party, spend money on foreign programs we can't afford, and harm Americans who live in rural areas.

Americans know exactly who to blame for the Schumer Shutdown, too. Andrew Yang ran a poll that overwhelmingly held Democrats responsible for the shutdown.

Perhaps a visual aid will help Harris understand, too.

Harris believes that Republicans, who, as she rightly points out, have the majority in Congress, are to blame because they didn't cater to the whims of the minority.

That's not how this works.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

CONGRESS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE KAMALA HARRIS REPUBLICAN PARTY

