Vice President Vance Says We're Headed Towards a Shutdown Thanks to 'Unreasonable' Democrats

Earlier today, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson pushed back against Hakeem Jeffries' "absolutely absurd" claims about the Continuing Resolution. Here's what Townhall reported at the time:

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pushed back on claims from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Sunday, insisting the Republican-passed continuing resolution is nonpartisan. During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Louisiana Republican was asked about Jeffries’ criticism of the legislation as a “reckless partisan bill that continues to gut the health care of the American people.” Johnson argued nothing could be further from the truth. "That statement by my friend Hakeem is absolutely absurd," he said. "That there is nothing partisan about this continuing resolution, nothing. We didn't add a single partisan priority or policy rider at all. We're operating completely in good faith to give more time. "The only thing that would gut health care, using his own phraseology there, is if we took Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer's demand here, because they want to cut $50 billion from rural hospitals," the speaker continued. "That's the new fund that we added in the Big Beautiful Bill, the working families tax cuts that we passed just a couple months ago. They want to gut that. They also want to hold up all this funding that I listed. I mean, the WIC program is something that we all champion for women, infants and children, nutrition. That would be held up.

Now, Vice President Vance is warning there will likely be a shutdown, and it's all the fault of Democrats.

🚨 JD VANCE just SLAMMED Schumer and the Democrats for attempting to force a government shutdown by demanding $1.5 TRILLION for trans surgeries and illegals’ healthcare



"We are NOT going to let you take the people's government hostage and then give you everything you want."

"One of the things I admired about the President, but frankly the entire team's approach, during the conversation we just had with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries was, you know, yeah, they have some crazy ideas. Giving taxpayer money to illegal aliens for healthcare, that's a crazy idea. Funding transgender surgeries in Peru, that's a crazy idea. But they actually had some ideas that I actually thought were reasonable, and they had some ideas that the President thought was reasonable. What's not reasonable is to hold those ideas as leverage and to shut down the government unless we give you everything that you want."

Vance continued, "There were multiple times where Leader Jeffries or Leader Schumer would say, 'You know what, we should be doing this,' and the president of the United States would say, 'Yeah, absolutely, let's have that conversation. But we're going to do it in the context of the people's government being open. We're not going to let you take the people's government hostage and then give you everything that you want."

Vance had more to say about the negotiations:

Vice President JD Vance just confirmed our reporting below. It is in fact the Democrat Party keeping the government careening towards a shut down.



Democrats are demanding $1.5T in additional spending for NPR/PBS and healthcare for illegal aliens.



"If you look at the original…"

"If you look at what Chuck Schumer has said in the past," Vance said, "it's whatever our disagreements are, let's negotiate with them. Let's talk about them, let's figure out a bipartisan solution, but you don't shut the government down."

"We have to remember, they're very frustrated," Vance added, "they say that they are very frustrated about the fact that this negotiation has not taken place until today. But if you look at the original thing they did with this negotiation, it was a $1.5 trillion spending package basically saying to the American people, 'we want to give massive amounts of money hundreds of billions of dollars to illegal aliens for their health care,' while so Americans are struggling to pay their health care bills."

"We told them it was absurd," Vance said.

"You will hear a lot from...Democrats about the fact that American healthcare policy is broken. Well, we know that American healthcare policy is broken," Vance continued. "Well, we know that American healthcare policy is broken. We've been trying to fix it for the eight months that we've been in office. But every single thing that they accuse about being broken...is policy the Democrats have supported for the past decade. So if they want to talk about how to fix American healthcare policy, let's do it. The Speaker would love to do it. The Senate Majority Leader would love to do it."

Vance concluded his remarks by saying, "I think we're headed into a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing. I hope they change their mind but we're going to see."

