Planned Parenthood Will Stop Offering Abortions in Wisconsin Effective October 1, Citing Medicaid Cuts

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has announced it will be ceasing all abortion services in the state, effective October 1, citing Medicaid cuts as the reason behind the move.

Here's more from the Associated Press (AP):

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will stop scheduling patients for abortions starting next week as it works to find a way to provide the service in the face of Medicaid funding cuts in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, the nonprofit said Thursday. Abortion funding across the U.S. has been under siege, particularly Planned Parenthood affiliates, which are the biggest provider. Wisconsin appears to be the first state where Planned Parenthood is pausing all abortions because of the new law. The pause is expected to force women who would normally go to clinics in southeast Wisconsin to look for other options, including traveling to Chicago, which is within a three-hour drive of the Planned Parenthood facilities.

For years, Planned Parenthood and its supporters -- including Democrats -- have insisted the abortion provider does not use federal Medicaid funds for abortion. They cite the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funding for abortion.

On September 30, 2020, PPFA called for an end to the Hyde Amendment, saying it was an obstacle to providing abortions. On April 3, 2025, Reuters also said the Hyde Amendment blocked the use of federal funding for abortions. In September, 2015, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said during a hearing, "Our Republican colleagues know thatnone of the Planned Parenthood Federal funds are used for abortion, perthe Hyde amendment. They know thereis no evidence that Planned Parenthood has violated any Federal laws.They know that 90 percent of PlannedParenthood services go to essentialcancer screenings, family planningcounseling, pregnancy tests, contraceptive care, and other things."

The AP also noted that Planned Parenthood warned "about half its clinics that provide abortion could be closed due to a ban on Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood for services other than abortion." This assertion makes no sense. For starters, the vast majority of Planned Parenthood's business is, in fact, abortions. According to National Review, Planned Parenthood routinely deflates its abortion numbers by masking it with other services:

Planned Parenthood deliberately inflates the number of “services” provided. For example, if a woman underwent an abortion at Planned Parenthood and received a free condom upon leaving, the procedure might be counted as only 50 percent of the services provided. Some regional Planned Parenthood affiliates explicitly disclose on their websites that an in-clinic abortion appointment consists of several steps, such as an ultrasound and birth-control consultation, which thereby increases the number of services received during a single visit for an abortion procedure. Indeed, Planned Parenthood’s own records show that its purported pregnancy care is disproportionately interventions to end pregnancy. In its annual report from 2023-2024, Planned Parenthood discloses that it performed 402,230 abortions — and during that time, it recorded just 2,148 adoption referrals, 7,008 instances of “prenatal services,” and 3,598 “miscarriage care” services. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin in particular reportedly performed 3,727 abortions in the state from October 2023 to the end of September 2024.

Logically, if abortion were a small percentage of the services provided, Planned Parenthood wouldn't have to cut abortion services. Instead, they would cut the services they claimed made up the majority of their work: ultrasounds, birth control consultations, and cancer screenings.

But they're not. Instead, they are stopping abortions because the federal funding well has dried up. It's no surprise to anyone that Planned Parenthood was lying about abortion and the Hyde Amendment all along.

